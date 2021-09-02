Marathon Digital Holdings Announces Bitcoin Production and Mining Operation Updates for August 2021

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA ) ("Marathon" or "Company") , one of the largest enterprise Bitcoin self-mining companies in North America, today published unaudited bitcoin (“BTC”) production and miner installation updates for August 2021.

Historical and Potential Hash Rate Growth Based on Current Shipment Schedules of Previously Purchased Miners (Subject to Change)

Corporate Highlights as of September 1, 2021

Produced 469.6 new minted bitcoins during August 2021, increasing total bitcoin holdings to approximately 6,695 with a fair market value of approximately $316.4 million





Cash on hand was approximately $70.9 million and total liquidity, defined as cash and bitcoin holdings, was approximately $387.3 million





Received approximately 21,584 top-tier ASIC miners from Bitmain year to date with an additional 5,916 ASIC miners currently in transit





Existing mining fleet consists of 22,412 active miners producing approximately 2.3 EH/s

Bitcoin Production Update

As of September 1, 2021, Marathon’s mining fleet has produced approximately 1,757.9 newly minted bitcoins during 2021. By month, the Company’s bitcoin production was as follows:

As a result, Marathon currently holds approximately 6,695 BTC, including the 4,812.66 BTC the Company purchased in January 2021 for an average price of $31,168 per BTC. On September 1, 2021, the fair market value of one bitcoin was approximately $49,800, implying that the approximate fair market value of Marathon’s current bitcoin holdings is approximately $333.4 million.

Miner Installations and Hash Rate Growth

As of September 1, 2021, Bitmain has delivered approximately 21,584 top-tier ASIC miners to the Company’s mining facility in Hardin, MT. While shipments are continuing to progress as scheduled, the Company is monitoring the potential of current global logistics issues to impact shipments, deliveries, and deployments. Currently, the Company still anticipates all previously purchased miners to be shipped by the end of June 2022. Based on current estimates, the Company’s mining fleet is expected to consist of approximately 133,000 miners, generating approximately 13.3 EH/s, once all miners are installed in approximately mid-2022.