Immuneering to Participate in September Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX), a biopharmaceutical company advancing a robust pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates that are designed to uniquely disrupt cellular signaling dynamics, today announced that Company management will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences in September 2021. At the conferences, Ben Zeskind, Ph.D., Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Immuneering, Biren Amin, MBA, Chief Financial Officer and Brett Hall, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, will share commentary with investors around the Company’s pipeline, platform and business strategy.

Morgan Stanley’s 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (September 9-15, 2021)

  • Format: Fireside Chat
  • Presentation Date/Time: September 14, 2021 at 4:15 p.m. ET.

Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & Med Tech Summit (September 20-23, 2021)

  • Format: Company presentation
  • Presentation Date/Time: September 21, 2021 at 4:35 p.m. ET.

Both presentations will be webcast live and archived for 30 days on the Immuneering website in the Events section of the Investor Relations site.

About Immuneering Corporation                                        
Immuneering is a biopharmaceutical company with an emerging pipeline focused on improving patient outcomes across a spectrum of debilitating oncologic and neurologic diseases by applying its deep knowledge of translational bioinformatics to every stage of the drug development process. Immuneering has more than a decade of experience in translational bioinformatics and generating insights into drug mechanisms of action and patient treatment responses. Building on this experience, Immuneering has developed a disease-agnostic platform that enables the company to utilize human data, novel biology and chemistry, and translational planning to create and advance its wholly owned pipeline. Immuneering’s current development programs in oncology are focused on providing potential treatments for patients with solid tumors caused by mutations of oncologic signaling pathways, including the MAPK pathway. Immuneering’s lead product candidate, IMM-1-104, is designed to be a highly selective dual-MEK inhibitor that further disrupts KSR for the treatment of advanced solid tumors in patients harboring RAS mutant tumors. Additionally, Immuneering has six other oncology programs in the discovery stage that are designed to target either the MAPK or mTOR pathway, and two neuroscience programs in the discovery stage.        

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures that contain "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are based on Immuneering’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the risks inherent in oncology and neuroscience drug development, including target discovery, target validation, lead compound identification, lead compound optimization, preclinical studies and clinical trials. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus related to the offering filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Immuneering undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.        

Corporate Contact:
Rebecca Kusko, Ph.D.
Immuneering Corporation
617-500-8080
rkusko@immuneering.com

Investor Contact:
Anne Marie Fields
Managing Director
Rx Communications
afields@rxir.com





