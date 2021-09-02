checkAd

Cytek Biosciences to Present at the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (“Cytek Biosciences” or “Cytek”) (Nasdaq: CTKB) today announced the company will be participating in the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference.

Cytek’s management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, September 14th, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time/5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company website at: investors.cytekbio.com

About Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences is a leading cell analysis solutions company advancing the next generation of cell analysis tools by delivering high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis utilizing its patented Full Spectrum Profiling (FSP) technology. Cytek’s novel approach harnesses the power of information within the entire spectrum of a fluorescent signal to achieve a higher level of multiplexing with exquisite sensitivity. Cytek’s FSP platform includes its core instruments, the Aurora and Northern Lights systems, its cell sorter, the Aurora CS, and reagents, software and services to provide a comprehensive and integrated suite of solutions for its customers. Cytek is headquartered in Fremont, California with offices and distribution channels across the globe.

Other than Cytek’s Northern Lights CLC system, which is available for clinical use in China and the European Union, Cytek’s products are for research use only – not for use in diagnostic procedures or for clinical purposes.

Cytek, Full Spectrum Profiling, FSP and Northern Lights are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact:
Carrie Mendivil/Mary Kate McDonough
Gilmartin Group LLC
(518) 727-6380
investors@cytekbio.com 

Media Contact:
Stephanie Olsen
Lages & Associates
(949) 453-8080
stephanie@lages.com 





