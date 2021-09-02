checkAd

Seer to Present at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seer, Inc., (Nasdaq: SEER), a life sciences company commercializing a disruptive new platform for proteomics, today announced it will be participating virtually in the upcoming Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference.

Seer’s management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, September 9 at 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the virtual session will be available on the Investor section of Seer’s website at investor.seer.bio. An archived replay will be available on the company’s website following the conference.

About Seer
Seer is a life sciences company developing transformative products that open up a new gateway to the proteome. Seer is commercializing its Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation and software to perform deep, unbiased proteomic analysis at scale in a matter of hours. Seer designed the Proteograph workflow to be efficient and easy-to-use, leveraging widely adopted laboratory instrumentation to provide a decentralized solution that can be adopted by nearly any lab. Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite is for research use only and is not intended for diagnostic procedures. For more information, please visit www.seer.bio.

