FCPT Announces Acquisition of a VCA Animal Hospital for $2.5 Million

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a VCA Animal Hospital property for $2.5 million. The property is located in a strong retail corridor in Florida and is corporate-operated under a net lease with approximately eight years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.5% cap rate on rent today, exclusive of transaction costs.

