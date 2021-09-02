Pulse Biosciences to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Management is scheduled to participate and hold one-on-one meetings Tuesday, September 14, 2021. A presentation webcast will be available at the start of the conference on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 7:00 am ET. Interested parties may access the on-demand webcast at the same time on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.pulsebiosciences.com .

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLSE), a novel bioelectric medicine company introducing the CellFX System powered by Nano-Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology, today announced plans to participate in the upcoming virtual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences is a novel bioelectric medicine company committed to health innovation that has the potential to improve the quality of life for patients. The Company’s proprietary Nano-Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology delivers nano-second pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue. The CellFX System is the first commercial product to harness the distinctive advantages of NPS technology to treat a variety of applications for which an optimal solution remains unfulfilled. The initial commercial use of the CellFX System is to address a range of dermatologic conditions that share high demand among patients and practitioners for improved dermatologic outcomes. Designed as a multi-application platform, the CellFX System offers customer value with a utilization-based revenue model.

