CarGurus to Present at Upcoming Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARG), a multinational, online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles, today announced that Jason Trevisan, Chief Executive Officer and Sam Zales, President and Chief Operating Officer are scheduled to virtually participate in fireside chats at the following conferences:

  • DA Davidson’s 20th Annual Software and Internet Conference on Thursday, September 9th at 3:30 PM ET
  • Piper Sandler Global Technology Conference, presentation available beginning Thursday, September 9th at 4:00 PM ET
  • Citi’s 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference on Tuesday, September 14th at 10:30 AM ET

A webcast of each of the fireside chats will be accessible from the Investor Relations pages of the company’s website at https://investors.cargurus.com beginning at the times indicated above, and an archive of each will be available for 30 days following such events.

About CarGurus:

CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) is a multinational, online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its industry-leading listings marketplace with both digital retail solutions and the CarOffer online wholesale platform. The CarGurus marketplace gives consumers the confidence to purchase or sell a vehicle either online or in-person; and gives dealerships the power to accurately price, effectively market, instantly acquire and quickly sell vehicles, all with a nationwide reach. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to bring trust, transparency, and competitive pricing to the automotive shopping experience. CarGurus is the most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S. (source: Comscore Media Metrix Multi-Platform, Automotive – Information/Resources, Total Audience, Q2 2021, U.S.).

CarGurus also operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the United Kingdom. In the United States and the United Kingdom, CarGurus also operates the Autolist and PistonHeads online marketplaces, respectively, as independent brands.

To learn more about CarGurus, visit www.cargurus.com and for more information about CarOffer, visit www.caroffer.com.

CarGurus is a registered trademark of CarGurus, Inc., and CarOffer is a registered trademark of CarOffer, LLC. All other product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

2021 CarGurus, Inc., All Rights Reserved.

Investor Contact:
Kirndeep Singh
Vice President, Investor Relations
investors@cargurus.com





