Lottery.com to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 9, 2021

Lottery.com's management is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 9 th at 8:00 a.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the day. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here .

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / AutoLotto, Inc. ("Lottery.com"), a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when the lottery is played, announced today that its management will participate in the virtual 10 th Annual Gateway Conference

To receive additional information, request an invitation, or schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gatewayir.com.

On Feb. 21, 2021, Lottery.com entered into a definitive agreement with Trident Acquisitions Corp. ("Trident") (Nasdaq: TDAC, TDACW, TDACU), a special purpose acquisition company, to become a publicly-traded company. Trident filed its registration statement on Form S-4 (as amended, the "Registration Statement") relating to this business combination on July 7, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which is available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

About the Gateway Conference

For the past nine years, the Gateway Conference has engaged the management teams of nearly 800 public and private growth companies, and thousands of institutional investors, sell-side analysts and sponsoring investment bankers. Past attendees have valued the event for its direct access to high-quality companies and investors. Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the #GatewayIRConference hashtag. For more information, visit gateway-grp.com/conference/.

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com is a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when lottery is played. Its engaging mobile and online platforms enable players and commercial partners located in the U.S. and internationally to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games. Fans and subscribers look to Lottery.com for compelling, real-time results on more than 800 lottery games from more than 40 countries. Additionally, through WinTogether.org, Lottery.com is fundamentally changing how non-profit donors are incentivized to action by gamifying charitable giving. In all that it does, Lottery.com's mission remains the same: an uncompromising passion to innovate, grow a new demographic of enthusiasts, deliver responsible and trusted solutions, and promote community and philanthropic initiatives. For more information, visit http://www.lottery.com.