Ooma Appoints Shig Hamamatsu as Chief Financial Officer

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA), a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced the appointment of Shig Hamamatsu as Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, effective September 7, 2021.

Ooma Inc. today announced the appointment of Shig Hamamatsu as Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, effective September 7, 2021. Hamamatsu most recently served as CFO of Accuray, a publicly traded provider of medical devices. (Photo: Business Wire)

Hamamatsu most recently served as CFO of Accuray, a publicly traded provider of medical devices, where he made significant contributions to improving capital structure and profitability as well as executing business joint ventures to drive revenue growth. Prior to Accuray, Hamamatsu held senior financial roles at companies including Cepheid, Cypress Semiconductor, RPX and NetLogic Microsystems. He began his career at the accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers. Hamamatsu is a certified public accountant in the state of California (inactive) and holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and accounting from the University of Washington.

“Shig is a seasoned CFO with 25 years of experience in financial governance, management and scaling businesses across companies in technology and related fields,” said Eric Stang, Chief Executive Officer of Ooma. “He has a solid track record as a public company CFO and I’m confident he will be a meaningful contributor to Ooma’s growth and international expansion. I also want to thank Namrata Sabharwal, our vice president and corporate controller, for her service as acting CFO.”

“I’m excited to be joining Ooma, a company with a strong SaaS business model and fantastic prospects,” said Shig Hamamatsu. “Ooma’s continued growth in serving business customers and expansion into international markets make this a great time to join Ooma. I look forward to partnering with Eric and everyone on the Ooma team to write new chapters in this very impressive success story.”

About Ooma, Inc.

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features that are flexible and scalable. For consumers, Ooma’s residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices. Ooma’s innovative smart security solution delivers a range of wireless security sensors that make it easy for anyone to protect their home. Learn more at www.ooma.com or www.ooma.ca in Canada.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute “forward-looking statements” and include, without limitation, statements related to Ooma’s prospects, growth and international expansion. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors that could cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in Ooma’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021 filed on April 7, 2021, and in its subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Ooma undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

