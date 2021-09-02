AmerisourceBergen to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) today announced that it will participate virtually in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Morgan Stanley 19 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, to be held on September 9-10 & September 13-15, 2021; and

Please check the website investor.amerisourcebergen.com for updates regarding the timing of live webcasts, if any, and for replay information.

About AmerisourceBergen