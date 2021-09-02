Equitable Holdings to Participate in the 2021 KBW Insurance Conference

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH) announced today that Robin M. Raju, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Equitable Holdings, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2021 KBW Insurance Conference on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 9:40 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be accessible on the Equitable Holdings Investor Relations website at ir.equitableholdings.com. Please log on to the webcast at least 15 minutes prior to the event to download and install any necessary software. A replay will be made available on the Investor Relations website shortly following the conclusion of the live webcast.