Guidewire Software Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

"We ended fiscal year 2021 with great momentum across Guidewire Cloud" said Mike Rosenbaum, chief executive officer, Guidewire Software. "We closed a record 17 core cloud deals in the fourth quarter, including 16 for InsuranceSuite, and strength across cloud migrations, new deals, and expansions all pushed ARR, total revenue, and profitability above our guidance ranges. We enter the new fiscal year with confidence in our cloud vision, strategy, and execution, and are well positioned to drive increasing ARR growth going forward."

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform Property and Casualty (“P&C”) insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced its financial results for the fiscal quarter and fiscal year ended July 31, 2021.

Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenue

Total revenue for fiscal year 2021 was $743.3 million, an increase of less than 1% from fiscal year 2020. Subscription and support revenue was $252.4 million, an increase of 24%; license revenue was $303.8 million, a decrease of 8%; and services revenue was $187.1 million, a decrease of 10%.

As of July 31, 2021, annual recurring revenue, or ARR, was $582 million, or $575 million based on currency exchange rates as of July 31, 2020. We measure ARR on a constant currency basis during the fiscal year and revalue ARR at year end to current currency rates. ARR grew in fiscal year 2021 by 13%, or 12% on a constant currency basis.

Profitability

GAAP loss from operations was $105.6 million for fiscal year 2021, compared with $23.9 million for fiscal year 2020.

Non-GAAP income from operations was $26.0 million for fiscal year 2021, compared with $104.8 million for fiscal year 2020.

GAAP net loss was $66.5 million for fiscal year 2021, compared with $27.2 million for fiscal year 2020. GAAP net loss per share was $0.79, based on diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 83.6 million, compared with net loss per share of $0.33 for fiscal year 2020, based on diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 82.9 million.

Non-GAAP net income was $41.3 million for fiscal year 2021, compared with $105.8 million for fiscal year 2020. Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.49, based on diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 84.4 million, compared with net income per share of $1.26 for fiscal year 2020, based on diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 83.7 million.

Liquidity

The Company had $1.3 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and investments at July 31, 2021, compared to $1.4 billion at July 31, 2020. The Company generated $111.6 million in cash from operations and had positive free cash flow of $82.7 million during fiscal year 2021.

During fiscal year 2021, the Company used $162.5 million to repurchase 1.5 million shares of its common stock.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenue

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021 was $229.4 million, a decrease of 6% from the same quarter in fiscal year 2020. Subscription and support revenue was $70.0 million, an increase of 29%; license revenue was $109.7 million, a decrease of 20%; services revenue was $49.8 million, a decrease of 4%.

Profitability

GAAP loss from operations was $0.1 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021, compared with GAAP income from operations of $44.3 million for the same quarter in fiscal year 2020.

Non-GAAP income from operations was $32.0 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021, compared with $76.4 million for the same quarter in fiscal year 2020.

GAAP net loss was $1.0 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021, compared with net income of $38.8 million for the same quarter in fiscal year 2020. GAAP net loss per share was $0.01, based on diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 83.2 million, compared with net income per share of $0.46 for the same quarter in fiscal year 2020, based on diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 83.9 million.

Non-GAAP net income was $31.1 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021, compared with net income of $69.5 million for the same quarter in fiscal year 2020. Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.37, based on diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 83.7 million, compared with net income per share of $0.83 for the same quarter in fiscal year 2020, based on diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 83.9 million.

Liquidity

During the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021, the Company used $38.8 million to repurchase 0.4 million shares of its common stock.

Business Outlook

Guidewire is issuing the following outlook for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 based on current expectations:

ARR between $586 million and $590 million

Total revenue between $162 million and $166 million

Operating income (loss) between $(60) million and $(56) million

Non-GAAP operating income (loss) between $(27) million and $(23) million

Guidewire is issuing the following updated outlook for fiscal year 2022 based on current expectations:

ARR between $657 million and $667 million

Total revenue between $780 million and $790 million

Operating income (loss) between $(180) million and $(170) million

Non-GAAP operating income (loss) between $(38) million and $(28) million

Operating cash flow between $30 million and $40 million

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Metrics

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP income tax provision (benefit), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, and free cash flow. Non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP income (loss) from operations exclude stock-based compensation, amortization of intangibles, and COVID-19 Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy benefits. Non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP income tax provision (benefit), and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share also exclude the amortization of debt discount and issuance costs from our convertible notes, changes in fair value of our strategic investments, and the related tax effects of the non-GAAP adjustments. Free cash flow consists of net cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities less cash used for purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software development costs. These Non-GAAP measures enable us to analyze our financial performance without the effects of certain non-cash items such as depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, and changes in fair value of strategic investments.

Annual recurring revenue ("ARR") is used to quantify the annualized recurring value outlined in active customer contracts at the end of a reporting period. ARR includes the annualized recurring value of term licenses, subscription agreements, support contracts, and hosting agreements based on customer contracts, which may not be the same as the timing and amount of revenue recognized. All components of the licensing and other arrangements that are not expected to recur (primarily perpetual licenses and professional services) are excluded. In some arrangements with multiple performance obligations, a portion of recurring license and support or subscription contract value is allocated to services revenue for revenue recognition purposes. This allocation only impacts the initial term of the contract and does not impact ARR. This means that as we increase arrangements with multiple performance obligations that include services at discounted rates, more of the total contract value will be recognized as services revenue. In fiscal year 2021, the recurring license and support or subscription contract value recognized as services revenue was $5.5 million.

Guidewire believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Guidewire’s financial condition and results of operations. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP measures and other metrics to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analysis, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation, and for budgeting and planning purposes. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics to investors.

Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Guidewire urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including the financial tables at the end of this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 400 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook and our future business momentum related to our cloud vision and strategy. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “hope,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “could,” “intend,” variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Guidewire’s control. Guidewire’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in Guidewire’s most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as other documents that may be filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: quarterly and annual operating results may fluctuate more than expected; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our employees and our business and the businesses of our customers, system integrator ("SI") partners, and vendors; seasonal and other variations related to our customer agreements and related revenue recognition may cause significant fluctuations in our results of operations and cash flows; our reliance on sales to and renewals from a relatively small number of large customers for a substantial portion of our revenue; our ability to successfully manage any changes to our business model, including the transition of our products to cloud offerings and the costs related to cloud operations; our products or cloud-based services may experience data security breaches; we face intense competition in our market; our services revenue produces lower gross margins than our license, subscription and support revenue; our product development and sales cycles are lengthy and may be affected by factors outside of our control; changes in accounting guidance, such as revenue recognition, which have and may cause us to experience greater volatility in our quarterly and annual results; assertions by third parties that we violate their intellectual property rights could substantially harm our business; weakened global economic conditions may adversely affect the P&C insurance industry including the rate of information technology spending; general political or destabilizing events, including war, conflict or acts of terrorism; our ability to sell our products is highly dependent on the quality of our professional services and SI partners; the risk of losing key employees; the challenges of international operations, including changes in foreign exchange rates; and other risks and uncertainties. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Guidewire’s views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. Guidewire undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Guidewire’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited, in thousands) July 31,

2021 July 31,

2020 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 384,910 $ 366,969 Short-term investments 734,517 766,527 Accounts receivable, net 104,068 114,242 Unbilled accounts receivable, net 79,061 49,491 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 52,729 45,989 Total current assets 1,355,285 1,343,218 Long-term investments 227,164 300,771 Unbilled accounts receivable, net 24,361 34,737 Property and equipment, net 80,061 65,235 Operating lease assets 97,447 103,797 Intangible assets, net 19,743 39,708 Goodwill 340,877 340,877 Deferred tax assets, net 138,428 101,565 Other assets 38,479 34,944 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,321,845 $ 2,364,852 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 27,830 $ 22,634 Accrued employee compensation 102,137 58,547 Deferred revenue, net 138,699 118,311 Other current liabilities 31,648 25,706 Total current liabilities 300,314 225,198 Lease liabilities 115,374 119,408 Convertible senior notes, net 343,825 330,208 Deferred revenue, net 7,237 14,685 Other liabilities 10,201 18,585 Total liabilities 776,951 708,084 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock 8 8 Additional paid-in capital 1,617,204 1,499,050 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (6,218) (5,246) Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (66,100) 162,956 Total stockholders’ equity 1,544,894 1,656,768 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 2,321,845 $ 2,364,852

GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited, in thousands except share and per share data) Three Months Ended July 31, Twelve Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Subscription and support $ 69,993 $ 54,120 $ 252,358 $ 203,473 License 109,660 137,567 303,792 331,554 Services 49,782 51,987 187,117 207,280 Total revenue 229,435 243,674 743,267 742,307 Cost of revenue(1): Subscription and support 46,535 33,491 164,983 117,158 License 2,807 3,539 10,569 11,566 Services 50,778 50,781 199,502 209,291 Total cost of revenue 100,120 87,811 375,054 338,015 Gross profit: Subscription and support 23,458 20,629 87,375 86,315 License 106,853 134,028 293,223 319,988 Services (996) 1,206 (12,385) (2,011) Total gross profit 129,315 155,863 368,213 404,292 Operating expenses(1): Research and development 59,530 52,232 219,494 200,575 Sales and marketing 43,805 36,830 160,544 142,420 General and administrative 26,064 22,460 93,759 85,183 Total operating expenses 129,399 111,522 473,797 428,178 Income (loss) from operations (84) 44,341 (105,584) (23,886) Interest income 1,032 4,039 7,395 24,705 Interest expense (4,742) (4,549) (18,711) (17,945) Other income (expense), net (2,013) 5,584 12,619 (7,205) Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (5,807) 49,415 (104,281) (24,331) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (4,775) 10,640 (37,774) 2,867 Net income (loss) $ (1,032) $ 38,775 $ (66,507) $ (27,198) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.01) $ 0.46 $ (0.79) $ (0.33) Diluted $ (0.01) $ 0.46 $ (0.79) $ (0.33) Shares used in computing net income (loss) per share: Basic 83,234,153 83,314,410 83,577,375 82,855,392 Diluted 83,234,153 83,947,187 83,577,375 82,855,392

(1)Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows:

Three Months Ended July 31, Twelve Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited, in thousands) Stock-based compensation expense: Cost of subscription and support revenue $ 2,895 $ 2,070 $ 11,231 $ 7,575 Cost of license revenue 191 224 770 769 Cost of services revenue 5,293 5,153 21,809 20,816 Research and development 7,743 6,975 29,524 26,324 Sales and marketing 6,450 5,117 25,820 21,260 General and administrative 6,234 6,203 25,855 25,073 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 28,806 $ 25,742 $ 115,009 $ 101,817

GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended July 31, Twelve Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ (1,032) $ 38,775 $ (66,507) $ (27,198) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 7,927 10,386 36,955 42,641 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 3,474 3,288 13,617 12,886 Amortization of contract costs 2,944 4,282 11,442 9,892 Stock-based compensation 28,806 25,742 115,009 101,817 Changes to allowance for credit losses and revenue reserves 216 177 226 367 Deferred income tax (5,495) (813) (35,789) (11,859) Amortization of premium (accretion of discount) on available-for-sale securities, net 1,645 484 6,567 (1,882) Changes in fair value of strategic investments — — — 10,672 Other non-cash items affecting net income (loss) 118 38 863 739 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (32,555) (34,302) 10,820 23,878 Unbilled accounts receivable 28,693 6,615 (19,194) (38,125) Prepaid expenses and other assets (12,177) (8,417) (16,764) (18,564) Operating lease assets 3,366 (17,895) 6,350 (10,784) Accounts payable 3,745 4,471 3,627 (1,209) Accrued employee compensation 25,075 9,662 41,526 (15,624) Deferred revenue 51,021 26,900 12,940 1,165 Lease liabilities (3,374) 21,312 (3,346) 18,678 Other liabilities 5,957 16,454 (6,755) 15,576 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 108,354 107,159 111,587 113,066 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of available-for-sale securities (274,873) (431,443) (1,033,095) (1,280,755) Sales of available-for-sale securities (4,097) 40,632 123,234 134,050 Maturities of available-for-sale securities 319,731 357,179 1,005,290 1,168,720 Purchases of property and equipment (6,596) (2,411) (19,008) (21,377) Capitalized software development costs (2,227) (1,010) (9,846) (4,283) Acquisition of strategic investments (384) (2,156) (2,384) (2,156) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 31,554 (39,209) 64,191 (5,801) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options 10 1,878 1,932 4,955 Repurchase and retirement of common stock (38,742) — (161,319) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (38,732) 1,878 (159,387) 4,955 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (714) 3,326 1,550 648 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 100,462 73,154 17,941 112,868 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS—Beginning of period 284,448 293,815 366,969 254,101 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS—End of period $ 384,910 $ 366,969 $ 384,910 $ 366,969

GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited, in thousands) The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures for the periods indicated below: Three Months Ended July 31, Twelve Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Gross profit reconciliation: GAAP gross profit $ 129,315 $ 155,863 $ 368,213 $ 404,292 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation 8,379 7,447 33,810 29,160 Amortization of intangibles 1,820 4,526 13,175 19,221 COVID-19 Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy benefit (1) (56) — (1,975) — Non-GAAP gross profit $ 139,458 $ 167,836 $ 413,223 $ 452,673 Income (loss) from operations reconciliation: GAAP income (loss) from operations $ (84) $ 44,341 $ (105,584) $ (23,886) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation 28,806 25,742 115,009 101,817 Amortization of intangibles 3,398 6,323 19,965 26,834 COVID-19 Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy benefit (1) (87) — (3,396) — Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 32,033 $ 76,406 $ 25,994 $ 104,765 Net income (loss) reconciliation: GAAP net income (loss) $ (1,032) $ 38,775 $ (66,507) $ (27,198) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation 28,806 25,742 115,009 101,817 Amortization of intangibles 3,398 6,323 19,965 26,834 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 3,474 3,288 13,617 12,886 Changes in fair value of strategic investment (2) — — — 10,672 COVID-19 Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy benefit (1) (87) — (3,396) — Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (3) (3,472) (4,598) (37,379) (19,243) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 31,087 $ 69,530 $ 41,309 $ 105,768 Tax provision (benefit) reconciliation: GAAP tax provision (benefit) $ (4,775) $ 10,640 $ (37,774) $ 2,867 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation (1,260) 4,629 (20,979) 16,453 Amortization of intangibles (149) 1,137 (4,220) 4,334 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs (152) 591 (2,555) 2,080 Changes in fair value of strategic investment (2) — — — 1,418 COVID-19 Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy benefit (1) 4 — (135) — Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (3) 5,029 (1,759) 65,268 (5,042) Non-GAAP tax provision (benefit) $ (1,303) $ 15,238 $ (395) $ 22,110

(1) Effective the second fiscal quarter of 2021, the COVID-19 Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy benefit was included as a non-GAAP adjustment. Prior to the second fiscal quarter of 2021, this program was unavailable.

(2) Effective the third fiscal quarter of 2020, changes in fair value of strategic investments are excluded from non-GAAP measures. Prior to the third fiscal quarter of 2020, there were no changes in fair value of strategic investments in any periods presented.

(3) Adjustments reflect the tax benefit (provision) resulting from all non-GAAP adjustments.

GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited, in thousands except per share amounts) The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures for the periods indicated below: Three Months Ended July 31, Twelve Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) per share reconciliation: GAAP net income (loss) per share — diluted $ (0.01) $ 0.46 $ (0.79) $ (0.33) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation 0.35 0.31 1.39 1.23 Amortization of intangibles 0.04 0.08 0.25 0.33 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 0.04 0.04 0.16 0.16 Changes in fair value of strategic investment (1) — — — 0.13 COVID-19 Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy benefit (2) — — (0.04) — Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (3) (0.04) (0.05) (0.45) (0.23) Non-GAAP dilutive shares excluded from GAAP net income (loss) per share calculation (4) (0.01) (0.01) (0.03) (0.03) Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share — diluted $ 0.37 $ 0.83 $ 0.49 $ 1.26 Shares used in computing Non-GAAP income (loss) per share amounts: GAAP weighted average shares — diluted 83,234,153 83,947,187 83,577,375 82,855,392 Non-GAAP dilutive shares excluded from GAAP income (loss) per share calculation (4) 426,718 — 805,747 834,002 Pro forma weighted average shares — diluted 83,660,871 83,947,187 84,383,122 83,689,394

(1) Effective the third fiscal quarter of 2020, changes in fair value of strategic investments are excluded from non-GAAP measures. Prior to the third fiscal quarter of 2020, there were no changes in fair value of strategic investments in any periods presented.

(2) Effective the second fiscal quarter of 2021, the COVID-19 Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy benefit was included as a non-GAAP adjustment. Prior to the second fiscal quarter of 2021, this program was unavailable.

(3) Adjustments reflect the impact on the tax benefit (provision) resulting from all non-GAAP adjustments.

(4) Due to the occurrence of a net loss on a GAAP basis, potentially dilutive securities were excluded from the calculation of GAAP net income (loss) per share, as they would have an anti-dilutive effect. However, these shares have a dilutive effect on non-GAAP net income (loss) per share and, therefore, are included in the non-GAAP net income (loss) per share calculation.

Twelve Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 Free cash flow: Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 111,587 $ 113,066 Purchases of property and equipment (19,008) (21,377) Capitalized software development costs (9,846) (4,283) Free cash flow $ 82,733 $ 87,406

GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Outlook The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP outlook in the calculation of non-GAAP outlook for the periods indicated below: (in $ millions) First Quarter Fiscal

Year 2022 Fiscal Year 2022 Income (loss) from operations outlook reconciliation: GAAP income (loss) from operations $(60) — $(56) $(180) — $(170) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation 30 — 30 131 — 131 Amortization of intangibles 3 — 3 11 — 11 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $(27) — $(23) $(38) — $(28)

