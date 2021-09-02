checkAd

Vera Bradley to Present at CL King’s Virtual Best Ideas Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.09.2021, 22:15  |  18   |   |   

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRA) (“Vera Bradley” or the “Company”) today announced that it will participate in the CL King Virtual Best Ideas Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

The Company’s presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. ET. An audio web cast of the presentation may be accessed at https://wsw.com/webcast/clk21/Verab/1736720. A replay of the audio webcast will be available on the Vera Bradley Investor Relations website at https://investors.verabradley.com/events-and-presentations.

ABOUT VERA BRADLEY, INC.

Vera Bradley, Inc. operates two unique lifestyle brands – Vera Bradley and Pura Vida. Vera Bradley and Pura Vida are complementary businesses, both with devoted, emotionally connected, and multi-generational female customer bases; alignment as causal, comfortable, affordable, and fun brands; positioning as “gifting” and socially-connected brands; strong, entrepreneurial cultures; a keen focus on community, charity, and social consciousness; multi-channel distribution strategies; and talented leadership teams aligned and committed to the long-term success of their brands.

Vera Bradley, based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, is a leading designer of women’s handbags, luggage and other travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand is known for its innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors that inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace.

In July 2019, Vera Bradley, Inc. acquired a 75% interest in Creative Genius, Inc., which also operates under the name Pura Vida Bracelets (“Pura Vida”). Pura Vida, based in La Jolla, California, is a rapidly growing, digitally native, and highly engaging lifestyle brand founded in 2010 by friends Paul Goodman and Griffin Thall. Pura Vida has a differentiated and expanding offering of bracelets, jewelry, and other lifestyle accessories.

CONTACT:
Julia Bentley, VP of Investor Relations and Communications
jbentley@verabradley.com
(260) 207-5116





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vera Bradley to Present at CL King’s Virtual Best Ideas Conference FORT WAYNE, Ind., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Vera Bradley, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRA) (“Vera Bradley” or the “Company”) today announced that it will participate in the CL King Virtual Best Ideas Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Voxtur Analytics Closes Acquisition of Xome Valuations
T2 Biosystems Recognizes Sepsis Awareness Month with Thought Leadership Campaign and Participation ...
Highland Income Fund Announces the Regular Monthly Distribution
Stellantis to Acquire First Investors Financial Services Group as Key Step to Developing a Captive ...
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis announces H1 2021 results
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Pricing of Public Offering of ADSs
Carbeeza Inc. (Formerly HIT Technologies) Announces Platform Launch Date
NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Declares Regular Monthly Distribution
ThreeD Capital Inc. Disposes of Securities of AMPD Ventures Inc.
Sabre Gold and Golden Predator Announce Anticipated Plan of Arrangement Closing; Attendance at ...
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
WonderFi Announces Closing of Reverse Takeover and Public Listing on the NEO Exchange
NIO Inc. Provides August 2021 Delivery Update and Prudently Adjusts Third Quarter Guidance
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record 6th Consecutive Quarter With Positive Net Income & ...
Denarius Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results
Bone Therapeutics announces topline results from Phase III knee osteoarthritis study with its ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...