checkAd

Seneca Resources to Seek Responsibly Sourced Gas Certification from Project Canary

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.09.2021, 22:15  |  27   |   |   

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Seneca Resources Company, LLC (Seneca), the Exploration and Production segment of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) (National Fuel or the Company), announced that it has executed an agreement with Project Canary to seek an independent responsibly sourced gas (RSG) certification for approximately 300 million cubic feet per day of the Company’s Appalachian production. In connection with this certification process, which will cover nearly one-third of the Company’s natural gas production, Seneca also intends to install continuous monitoring devices at three well pad locations, which will provide real-time, site-level emissions data.

Project Canary’s proprietary TrustWell operational certification process is a recognized, comprehensive market leader for operators seeking RSG certification, with a focus on air, land, water, and community impacts. Overall, this certification process is expected to analyze more than 600 unique operational and environmental, social, and governance (ESG)-related data points on a per-well basis.

“Sustainability, continuous innovation, and best-in-class environmental performance are embedded in our guiding principles and culture,” said David Bauer, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Fuel. “Seneca’s commitment with Project Canary seeks to independently verify our existing operational practices and further strengthen the Company’s ESG commitments. We are excited to work towards independent validation of our leading operational and environmental practices, many of which are standard across our Appalachia assets.”

“Responsibly sourced gas certification is readily becoming a key piece of the independent analysis reviewed by investors, regulators, and customers to confirm top environmental performance,” added Chris Romer, co-founder and CEO of Project Canary. “Seneca Resources is an early mover in working to gain certification for its operations and production, underscoring its commitment to strong environmental performance.”

About National Fuel Gas Company
National Fuel Gas Company is a diversified energy company headquartered in Western New York that operates an integrated collection of natural gas and oil assets across four business segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. Seneca Resources Company, LLC is the exploration and production segment of National Fuel Gas Company.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Seneca Resources to Seek Responsibly Sourced Gas Certification from Project Canary WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Today, Seneca Resources Company, LLC (Seneca), the Exploration and Production segment of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) (National Fuel or the Company), announced that it has executed an …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Voxtur Analytics Closes Acquisition of Xome Valuations
T2 Biosystems Recognizes Sepsis Awareness Month with Thought Leadership Campaign and Participation ...
Highland Income Fund Announces the Regular Monthly Distribution
Stellantis to Acquire First Investors Financial Services Group as Key Step to Developing a Captive ...
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis announces H1 2021 results
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Pricing of Public Offering of ADSs
Carbeeza Inc. (Formerly HIT Technologies) Announces Platform Launch Date
NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Declares Regular Monthly Distribution
ThreeD Capital Inc. Disposes of Securities of AMPD Ventures Inc.
Sabre Gold and Golden Predator Announce Anticipated Plan of Arrangement Closing; Attendance at ...
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
WonderFi Announces Closing of Reverse Takeover and Public Listing on the NEO Exchange
NIO Inc. Provides August 2021 Delivery Update and Prudently Adjusts Third Quarter Guidance
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record 6th Consecutive Quarter With Positive Net Income & ...
Denarius Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results
Bone Therapeutics announces topline results from Phase III knee osteoarthritis study with its ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...