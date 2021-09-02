checkAd

Arkose Signs Business Development Agreement with Native American Capital

Autor: Accesswire
KATY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Arkose Energy Corp. attended the Reservation Economic Summit for The National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development on July 19-21, 2021. The National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development ("NCAIED") is moving forward with resiliency and reinvention for Native American enterprises. The event features tribal leaders, members of Congress, federal agency representatives, state and local officials and top CEO's on a national platform. Arkose is committed to assisting in the development of transitional use of energy and working with tribes to find economic benefit in responsible ways to develop energy assets.

Arkose entered into a Business Development Agreement to pursue its objective with Native American Capital, LLC ("NAC"), a Native American-owned consultancy located in the Washington DC Metro Area. NAC serves a wide range of Native American Country clients - tribes, Native American-owned businesses, businesses seeking partnerships with tribes, and investors seeking to capitalize Native American-owned enterprises. NAC specializes in enterprise-level financing that brings the full range of financing strategies and structures into a bundle of services called the ‘Tribal Finance Toolkit.' This toolkit highlights the special financing opportunities available to Native American tribes as they exercise their sovereign nation status. NAC is led by a management team with career experience in equity and debt finance, structured financing, government, business, and strategic consulting, and business/economic development.

Dr. Gavin Clarkson, NAC Managing Director explains, "This agreement is very timely. Many energy-based revenue streams are moving away from fossil-based electricity production and need to be replaced. In addition, tribes are very interested in responsible ways to manage fossil fuel assets. So, the unique approaches that Arkose brings to the table can help achieve multiple goals, particularly capturing otherwise flared natural gas on tribal lands and converting it into digital assets. Similar possibilities exist for other tribal energy resources. We are very excited to be working with Arkose on this development."

Bo Ritz, President of Arkose Energy Corp., states further that the company has good possibilities with several tribes for potential collaboration. "Tribal nations are well-suited partners for our interests as a company. The philosophy that we use energy in-place with as little environmental impact as possible is an important point of the Arkose business plan. Energy must be produced. As production managers, we must be profitable and at the same time responsible and efficient."

About Arkose Energy, Corp.
Arkose Energy Corp. has historically specialized in the production of oil and gas, with the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the southern United States. Arkose now focuses on the intersection between energy production and cryptocurrency mining. The company is based in Katy, Texas.

Forward Looking Statements

The information provided in this press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the company's ability to monetize energy production for mining and to outperform other participants in the mining space. This information, therefore, is subject to certain risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that the actual results, business conditions, business developments, losses and contingencies and local and foreign factors will not differ materially from those suggested in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including market conditions, competition, advances in technology and other factors. Words such as "expects", "believes", "hopes" and similar terminology are meant to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the company's current expectations and assumptions that may not be correct. Readers of this press release should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of the company as of the date of this press release. The company has not assumed an obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, other than as required under applicable securities laws.

CONTACT: 
1773 Westborough Dr.
Katy, TX Suite 600 77449
info@arkoseenergy.com

SOURCE: Arkose Energy Corp.



Disclaimer

