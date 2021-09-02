CoreSite Realty Corporation Announces Third-Quarter 2021 Dividend on Common Stock

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high-uptime data center campuses with high-performance cloud access and interconnection solutions in major U.S. metropolitan areas, today announced a cash dividend of $1.27 per share on common stock and common stock equivalents for the third quarter of 2021, consistent with the previous quarter.

The dividend will be paid on October 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2021.