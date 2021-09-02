Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq-FUND) Declares Third Quarter Common Stock Distribution of $0.1252 Per Share
TORONTO, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq-FUND) (the “Fund” or “FUND”) has declared a quarterly distribution of $0.1252 per share on its Common Stock. The
distribution, optionally payable in additional shares of Common Stock or in cash by specific stockholder election, is to be paid on September 24, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of
business on September 13, 2021 (ex-dividend on September 10, 2021). The price of shares issued for reinvestment will be determined on September 17, 2021.
The Fund currently has adopted a Distribution Policy of paying quarterly distributions on its Common Stock. Distributions are being made at the annual rate of 6% of the rolling average of the prior four calendar quarter-end net asset values (“NAVs”), with the fourth quarter distribution being the greater of 1.50% of the rolling average or the minimum distribution required by IRS regulations. The policy, including the annual rate, is subject to change at the discretion of the Fund’s Board of Directors.
The Fund’s estimated sources of the distribution to be paid on September 24, 2021 and for 2021 year-to-date are as follows:
Estimated Allocations as of August 31, 2021
|
Distribution
Per Share
|
Net Investment
Income
|
Net Realized
Short-Term Gains
|
Net Realized
Long-Term Gains
|Return of Capital
|FUND
|$0.1252
|$ 0.0264 (21%)
|$ 0.0247 (20%)
|$ 0.0741 (59%)
|$ 0.0000 (0%)
Estimated Allocations for 2021 through August 31, 2021
|
Distribution
Per Share
|
Net Investment
Income
|
Net Realized
Short-Term Gains
|
Net Realized
Long-Term Gains
|Return of Capital
|FUND
|$0.3456
|$ 0.0729 (21%)
|$ 0.0682 (20%)
|$ 0.2045 (59%)
|$ 0.0000 (0%)
You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of the current distribution or from the terms of the Fund’s Distribution Policy. The amounts and sources of distributions reported herein are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.
