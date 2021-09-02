checkAd

Palomar Holdings, Inc. Announces Key Additions to its Underwriting and Reinsurance Teams

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.09.2021, 22:25  |  23   |   |   

LA JOLLA, Calif., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLMR) (“Palomar” or the “Company”) today announced that it has made three strategic hires to expand its existing underwriting and reinsurance teams.

Ty Robben joins the underwriting leadership group at Palomar as Senior Vice President, Casualty Underwriting. Mr. Robben will report to Jon Christianson, Chief Underwriting Officer, and will be responsible for spearheading the Company’s Casualty business. Mr. Robben brings more than 14 years of experience in the primary and excess casualty market. He joins from Great American Custom Insurance Services (‘Great American’), where he was Senior Vice President, Primary and Excess Casualty. While at Great American, Mr. Robben managed an underwriting team responsible for both wholesale and retail-produced business. Mr. Robben graduated from Pepperdine University with a bachelor’s degree in Economics.

Gerrit VandeKemp joins Palomar as Vice President, Casualty Underwriting. Mr. VandeKemp will support Mr. Robben in developing Palomar’s Casualty franchise by building out the Professional Lines underwriting practice.  Mr. VandeKemp spent eight years at CRC Group (‘CRC’) where he served as Director, Professional Services Group. While at CRC, Mr. VandeKemp was responsible for a broad range of coverages including D&O, EPL, Fiduciary, Crime, Kidnap & Ransom, Media Liability, Network Security & Privacy and Technology E&O.  Prior to his time in insurance, Mr. VandeKemp served as a Presidential Security specialist for the Clinton Administration during his enlistment in the United States Marine Corps.

Chris Cebula is joining Palomar as Senior Vice President, Reinsurance. Mr. Cebula will be responsible for the management and execution of the Company’s comprehensive and sophisticated risk transfer strategy. Mr. Cebula was previously a Portfolio Manager at Elementum Advisors, LLC (‘Elementum’), a Chicago-based alternative investment fund focused on natural catastrophe reinsurance. While at Elementum, Mr. Cebula developed and refined portfolio strategy for the firm’s catastrophe bond focused client accounts and led a team responsible for investment research and due diligence. Mr. Cebula received a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and holds a bachelor’s degree in Finance and Economics from Marquette University. 

“I am very excited to welcome Ty, Gerrit and Chris to the Palomar team,” commented Mac Armstrong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “These seasoned professionals bring tremendous industry experience and expertise to Palomar’s underwriting and reinsurance teams. I am pleased to have Ty and Gerrit leading our Casualty efforts, which will undoubtedly profitably grow our business and diversify our portfolio. Similarly, Chris brings a wealth of knowledge and understanding to our already strong reinsurance team that will be beneficial to our overall risk transfer strategy. These hires are prime examples of Palomar’s continued focus on investing in the long-term growth of the business. Expanding our team is critical to our long-term success and I am thrilled that we can attract such experienced and talented professionals to the Palomar team.”

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (“PSIC”), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc. and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company. Palomar is an innovative insurer that focuses on the provision of specialty insurance for residential and commercial clients. Palomar’s underwriting and analytical expertise allow it to concentrate on certain markets that it believes are underserved by other insurance companies, such as the markets for earthquake, hurricane and flood insurance. Palomar’s principal insurance subsidiary, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, is an admitted carrier in 32 states and has an A.M. Best financial strength rating of “A-” (Excellent).

To learn more, visit PLMR.com

Follow Palomar on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @PLMRInsurance

Contact
Media Inquiries
Sarah Flocken
1-240-630-0316
sarah@conwaymarketinggroup.com

Investor Relations
Shannon Devine
1-619-771-1743
investors@plmr.com   

Source: Palomar Holdings, Inc.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Palomar Holdings, Inc. Announces Key Additions to its Underwriting and Reinsurance Teams LA JOLLA, Calif., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLMR) (“Palomar” or the “Company”) today announced that it has made three strategic hires to expand its existing underwriting and reinsurance teams. Ty …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
T2 Biosystems Recognizes Sepsis Awareness Month with Thought Leadership Campaign and Participation ...
Voxtur Analytics Closes Acquisition of Xome Valuations
Highland Income Fund Announces the Regular Monthly Distribution
Stellantis to Acquire First Investors Financial Services Group as Key Step to Developing a Captive ...
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis announces H1 2021 results
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Pricing of Public Offering of ADSs
Carbeeza Inc. (Formerly HIT Technologies) Announces Platform Launch Date
NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Declares Regular Monthly Distribution
ThreeD Capital Inc. Disposes of Securities of AMPD Ventures Inc.
SCOR announces changes to its Group Executive Committee
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
WonderFi Announces Closing of Reverse Takeover and Public Listing on the NEO Exchange
NIO Inc. Provides August 2021 Delivery Update and Prudently Adjusts Third Quarter Guidance
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record 6th Consecutive Quarter With Positive Net Income & ...
Denarius Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results
Bone Therapeutics announces topline results from Phase III knee osteoarthritis study with its ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...