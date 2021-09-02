Champions Oncology to Announce First Quarter Financial Results on Monday, September 13, 2021

HACKENSACK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Champions Oncology, Inc. (CSBR), leaders in transformative technology solutionsutilized in oncology drug discovery and development will report its financial and operational results for the first …

HACKENSACK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Champions Oncology, Inc. (CSBR), leaders in transformative technology solutionsutilized in oncology drug discovery and development will report its financial and operational results for the first quarter ended July 31, 2021, on Monday, September 13, 2021, after market close. The company will host a conference call to discuss the results that day at 4:30 P.M. EDT (1:30 P.M. PDT). To join the call dial 844-602-0380 (Domestic) or 862-298-0970 (International). A replay of the call will be available by dialing 877-481-4010 (Domestic) or 919-882-2331 (International) and entering passcode: 42751, or by accessing the Investors section of the company's website within 72 hours. About Champions Oncology, Inc.