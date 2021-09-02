nVent Electric plc to Participate in the RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Virtual Conference

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced its participation in the RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Virtual Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021. Beth Wozniak, chief executive officer and Sara Zawoyski, chief financial officer, will present at 10:40 a.m. ET.

A live webcast and audio replay will be available for the RBC Capital Markets Global Industrial Virtual Conference on nVent’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.nvent.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET on September 23, 2021.