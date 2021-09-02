DermTech to Present at Florida Association of Health Plans 2021 Annual Conference
DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) (“DermTech”), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics platform, announced today it is presenting at the 2021 Florida Association of Health Plans (“FAHP”) annual conference on November 14-16, 2021. DermTech’s Chief Medical Officer, Loren Clarke, MD, will be presenting the precision genomic DermTech Melanoma Test to FAHP’s health plan membership. DermTech became an associate member of FAHP in August 2021 and will introduce its non-invasive melanoma test to FAHP’s health plan membership in a 60-minute webcast on October 5, 2021.
“Melanoma and pigmented lesion assessment are a public health concern in the state of Florida, with nearly 10% of diagnosed cases and 10% of deaths from melanoma occurring each year in the state. Consistent with our continued investment in education of patients and healthcare providers, we recognize the importance of engaging the health plan community to not only introduce the benefits of early detection through objective genomic analyses, but also to highlight the improved outcomes, patient and physician experience, and the economic benefits when using the DermTech Melanoma Test as a triage test to clinically manage patients with pigmented lesions suspicious of melanoma,” said Dr. Clarke.
“We welcome DermTech as a new associate member and look forward to its participation in the October 5 webinar series and presentation at our annual conference this November,” said FAHP Spokesperson. “Our association provides a platform to connect our health plan membership with the provider community to facilitate collaboration, education, and advocacy which aligns with our mission to improve and protect the health and financial security of Florida families and business community.”
About DermTech
DermTech is the leading genomics company in dermatology and is creating a new category of medicine, precision dermatology, enabled by our non-invasive skin genomics platform. DermTech’s mission is to transform dermatology with our non-invasive skin genomics platform, to democratize access to high quality dermatology care, and to improve the lives of millions. DermTech provides genomic analysis of skin samples collected non-invasively using an adhesive patch rather than a scalpel. DermTech markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, and is developing products that assess inflammatory diseases and customize drug treatments. For additional information on DermTech, please visit DermTech’s investor relations site at: www.DermTech.com.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare