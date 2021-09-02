DermTech to Present at Florida Association of Health Plans 2021 Annual Conference

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) (“DermTech”), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics platform, announced today it is presenting at the 2021 Florida Association of Health Plans (“FAHP”) annual conference on November 14-16, 2021. DermTech’s Chief Medical Officer, Loren Clarke, MD, will be presenting the precision genomic DermTech Melanoma Test to FAHP’s health plan membership. DermTech became an associate member of FAHP in August 2021 and will introduce its non-invasive melanoma test to FAHP’s health plan membership in a 60-minute webcast on October 5, 2021.

“Melanoma and pigmented lesion assessment are a public health concern in the state of Florida, with nearly 10% of diagnosed cases and 10% of deaths from melanoma occurring each year in the state. Consistent with our continued investment in education of patients and healthcare providers, we recognize the importance of engaging the health plan community to not only introduce the benefits of early detection through objective genomic analyses, but also to highlight the improved outcomes, patient and physician experience, and the economic benefits when using the DermTech Melanoma Test as a triage test to clinically manage patients with pigmented lesions suspicious of melanoma,” said Dr. Clarke.