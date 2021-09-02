checkAd

NeoPhotonics to Host Call to Discuss Optical Communications Trends and Technologies on September 9, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.09.2021, 22:30  |  15   |   |   

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN), a leading developer of silicon photonics and advanced hybrid photonic integrated circuit-based lasers, modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high speed communications networks, today announced management will host a conference call to discuss trends in optical communications and related technologies on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 11:00 am ET.

The session will focus on industry trends and on NeoPhotonics’ product and technology differentiation, addressing important issues and new experimental results relevant to the introduction and growth of 400Gbps Pluggable Modules for DCI, Metro, Regional and Long Haul Applications. 400G Pluggable Coherent Modules now have the capability to address more complex networks, making the benefits of IP over DWDM architectures and disaggregated optical networking available to new market areas.

This webinar will showcase NeoPhotonics 400ZR and 400ZR+ pluggable module solutions and report new experimental results on extended reach network uses, multi-hop ROADM applications and 800G pluggable modules.

The event will be hosted by:

Tim Jenks, Chairman and CEO
Ferris Lipscomb, Ph.D., VP of Marketing
Wupen Yuen, Ph.D., SVP and Chief Product Officer
Winston Way, Ph.D., VP and CTO
Beth Eby, SVP and Chief Financial Officer

To listen to the live webcast, please visit https://ir.neophotonics.com/events. A replay of the event will be available approximately one hour following the event at https://ir.neophotonics.com/events

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics is a leading developer and manufacturer of lasers and optoelectronic solutions that transmit, receive and switch high-speed digital optical signals for Cloud and hyper-scale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. The Company’s products enable cost-effective, high-speed over distance data transmission and efficient allocation of bandwidth in optical networks. NeoPhotonics maintains headquarters in San Jose, California and ISO 9001:2015 certified engineering and manufacturing facilities in Silicon Valley (USA), Japan and China. For additional information visit www.neophotonics.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release includes statements that qualify as forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including anticipated future financial performance. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are only predictions based on the company’s current expectations, estimates and projections The actual company results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements as well as other risks and uncertainties relating to the company’s business, are described more fully in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 8-K for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

2021 NeoPhotonics Corporation. All rights reserved. NeoPhotonics and the red dot logo are trademarks of NeoPhotonics Corporation. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

NeoPhotonics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NeoPhotonics to Host Call to Discuss Optical Communications Trends and Technologies on September 9, 2021 NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN), a leading developer of silicon photonics and advanced hybrid photonic integrated circuit-based lasers, modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high speed communications networks, today announced …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Group of CytoDyn Stockholders Warns Stockholders of Board’s Continued Value Destruction and ...
Virgin Galactic Announces First Commercial Research Mission
Sokoman and Benton Confirm High-Grade Gold and Receipt of Drill Permits for Grey River, Southern ...
TortoiseEcofin Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of ...
Pfizer Announces Start of Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Adults for Its Investigational Vaccine Against ...
Rimini Street Extends Its Award-Winning Support, Application Management, Security and Migration ...
U.S. FDA Grants BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) Approval in Waldenström’s Macroglobulinemia
HyreCar Inc. Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed ...
GTT Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Key Stakeholders to Improve Capital Structure ...
Soaring Eagle Announces Transfer of Listing to NYSE in Connection with its Proposed Business ...
Titel
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ...
Regions Financial Corp. Scheduled to Participate in Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
Cazoo to Begin Trading on NYSE Today Under the Symbol “CZOO”
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
BrainChip Named Among EE Times’ Silicon 100
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering