NeoPhotonics to Host Call to Discuss Optical Communications Trends and Technologies on September 9, 2021

The session will focus on industry trends and on NeoPhotonics’ product and technology differentiation, addressing important issues and new experimental results relevant to the introduction and growth of 400Gbps Pluggable Modules for DCI, Metro, Regional and Long Haul Applications. 400G Pluggable Coherent Modules now have the capability to address more complex networks, making the benefits of IP over DWDM architectures and disaggregated optical networking available to new market areas.

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN), a leading developer of silicon photonics and advanced hybrid photonic integrated circuit-based lasers, modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high speed communications networks, today announced management will host a conference call to discuss trends in optical communications and related technologies on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 11:00 am ET.

This webinar will showcase NeoPhotonics 400ZR and 400ZR+ pluggable module solutions and report new experimental results on extended reach network uses, multi-hop ROADM applications and 800G pluggable modules.

The event will be hosted by:

Tim Jenks, Chairman and CEO

Ferris Lipscomb, Ph.D., VP of Marketing

Wupen Yuen, Ph.D., SVP and Chief Product Officer

Winston Way, Ph.D., VP and CTO

Beth Eby, SVP and Chief Financial Officer

To listen to the live webcast, please visit https://ir.neophotonics.com/events. A replay of the event will be available approximately one hour following the event at https://ir.neophotonics.com/events

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics is a leading developer and manufacturer of lasers and optoelectronic solutions that transmit, receive and switch high-speed digital optical signals for Cloud and hyper-scale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. The Company’s products enable cost-effective, high-speed over distance data transmission and efficient allocation of bandwidth in optical networks. NeoPhotonics maintains headquarters in San Jose, California and ISO 9001:2015 certified engineering and manufacturing facilities in Silicon Valley (USA), Japan and China. For additional information visit www.neophotonics.com.

