Overstock to Participate in D.A. Davidson & Co. 20th Annual Software & Internet Conference

02.09.2021   

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK), a leading e-commerce home furnishings retailer, announces its participation in the D.A. Davidson & Co. 20th Annual Software & Internet Conference. Jonathan Johnson, Chief Executive Officer, and Adrianne Lee, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat hosted by D.A. Davidson on Thursday, September 9 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

“Overstock delivered both growth and profitability in the second quarter of 2021, and the operational changes we’ve made should now be clear,” said Johnson. “I look forward to every opportunity to tell our story. We thank D.A. Davidson for helping us do that next week.”

A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available on Overstock’s investor relations website at investors.overstock.com.

About Overstock
Overstock.com, Inc (Common Stock (NASDAQ:OSTK) / Series A-1 Preferred Stock (tZERO ATS:OSTKO) / Series B Preferred Stock (OTCQX:OSTBP)) is an online retailer and technology company based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Its leading e-commerce website sells a broad range of new home products at low prices, including furniture, décor, rugs, bedding, home improvement, and more. The online shopping site, which is visited by tens of millions of customers a month, also features a marketplace providing customers access to millions of products from third-party sellers. In 2014, Overstock was the first major retailer to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment and continues to do so. Overstock regularly posts information about the Company and other related matters on the Newsroom and Investor Relations pages on its website, Overstock.com.

O, Overstock.com, O.com, Club O, and Worldstock are registered trademarks of Overstock.com, Inc. Other service marks, trademarks and trade names which may be referred to herein are the property of their respective owners.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including but not limited to statements regarding the D.A. Davidson conference and our participation. Additional information regarding factors that could materially affect results and the accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained herein may be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, which was filed with the SEC on February 26, 2021, our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, which was filed with the SEC on May 6, 2021, our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, which was filed with the SEC on August 5, 2021, and in our subsequent filings with the SEC.   

