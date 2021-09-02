MacroGenics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

checkAd

ROCKVILLE, MD, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacroGenics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGNX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company's management will participate in the following investor conferences in September:

  • Citi’s 16th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference.  MacroGenics’ President & Chief Executive Officer, Scott Koenig, M.D., Ph.D., will participate in a panel discussion, Novel Antibodies and Protein Therapies in Oncology, on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 1:25 pm ET.  Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings.
  • H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference.  MacroGenics management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat, which will be available for on-demand viewing from September 13-15, 2021.  In addition, management will participate in one-on-one meetings.
  • 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference.  MacroGenics management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 12:40 pm ET, and will also participate in one-on-one meetings.

Webcasts of the above presentations may be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor Relations section of MacroGenics' website at http://ir.macrogenics.com/events.cfm.  The Company will maintain archived replays of these webcasts on its website for 30 days after each conference.

About MacroGenics, Inc.
MacroGenics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company generates its pipeline of product candidates primarily from its proprietary suite of next-generation antibody-based technology platforms, which have applicability across broad therapeutic domains. The combination of MacroGenics' technology platforms and protein engineering expertise has allowed the Company to generate promising product candidates and enter into several strategic collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. For more information, please see the Company's website at www.macrogenics.com. MacroGenics and the MacroGenics logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of MacroGenics, Inc. 

