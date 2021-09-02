Zosano Pharma to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual Global Investment Conference

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that its president and chief executive officer, Steven Lo, will present a company overview at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference available on demand beginning September 13, 2021 at 7:00am ET.



A live webcast of the event will be available on the company’s website at http://ir.zosanopharma.com/events-presentations. The archived webcast will remain available for 30 days following the date of the presentation.