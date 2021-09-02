The RealReal Provides Monthly Business Update

“Our August GMV reflects continued strength in our women’s apparel and shoe categories, and a return to a historical category mix. In addition, the at-home mix of units continued to trend higher in August, which positions us favorably from a supply perspective as we approach the fall and holiday seasons,” said Julie Wainwright, founder and CEO of The RealReal.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL)—the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods—today provided a business update. August Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) was approximately $124.0 million, an increase of 50% Y/Y and 41% compared to the same period in 2019. The company’s GMV growth versus 2019 reflects an atypically strong August 2019, resulting from the effect of the company’s June 2019 IPO. August Average Order Value (AOV) was approximately $477, an increase of 6% Y/Y and 8% compared to the same period in 2019. Women’s shoes and women’s apparel were the fastest growing categories in August and increased as a percentage of total GMV compared to July, in line with a seasonal mix shift away from fine jewelry and handbags.

We anticipate Q3 GMV will be in the range of $365 million to $368 million, representing 49% to 50% Y/Y growth and 44% to 46% growth compared to the same period in 2019.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to change consumer and business behavior in ways that are difficult to predict. The RealReal believes that disclosing monthly GMV and AOV will provide additional transparency regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business. Consistent with SEC guidance regarding the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company intends to provide monthly GMV and AOV through the end of 2021.

The following table represents GMV and AOV growth rates for July and August 2021, as compared to 2020 and 2019:

2021 vs 2020 2021 vs 2019 July August July August GMV 56 % 50 % 53 % 41 % AOV 13 % 6 % 16 % 8 %

The information in this press release reflects preliminary information available as of this date. The RealReal expects to release financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2021, in early November.