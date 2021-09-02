checkAd

The RealReal Provides Monthly Business Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.09.2021, 22:30  |  29   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL)—the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods—today provided a business update. August Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) was approximately $124.0 million, an increase of 50% Y/Y and 41% compared to the same period in 2019. The company’s GMV growth versus 2019 reflects an atypically strong August 2019, resulting from the effect of the company’s June 2019 IPO. August Average Order Value (AOV) was approximately $477, an increase of 6% Y/Y and 8% compared to the same period in 2019. Women’s shoes and women’s apparel were the fastest growing categories in August and increased as a percentage of total GMV compared to July, in line with a seasonal mix shift away from fine jewelry and handbags.

“Our August GMV reflects continued strength in our women’s apparel and shoe categories, and a return to a historical category mix. In addition, the at-home mix of units continued to trend higher in August, which positions us favorably from a supply perspective as we approach the fall and holiday seasons,” said Julie Wainwright, founder and CEO of The RealReal.

We anticipate Q3 GMV will be in the range of $365 million to $368 million, representing 49% to 50% Y/Y growth and 44% to 46% growth compared to the same period in 2019.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to change consumer and business behavior in ways that are difficult to predict. The RealReal believes that disclosing monthly GMV and AOV will provide additional transparency regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business. Consistent with SEC guidance regarding the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company intends to provide monthly GMV and AOV through the end of 2021.

The following table represents GMV and AOV growth rates for July and August 2021, as compared to 2020 and 2019:

  2021 vs 2020   2021 vs 2019
  July   August   July   August
GMV 56 %   50 %   53 %   41 %
AOV 13 %   6 %   16 %   8 %

The information in this press release reflects preliminary information available as of this date. The RealReal expects to release financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2021, in early November.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The RealReal Provides Monthly Business Update SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL)—the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods—today provided a business update. August Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) was approximately …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
T2 Biosystems Recognizes Sepsis Awareness Month with Thought Leadership Campaign and Participation ...
Voxtur Analytics Closes Acquisition of Xome Valuations
Highland Income Fund Announces the Regular Monthly Distribution
Stellantis to Acquire First Investors Financial Services Group as Key Step to Developing a Captive ...
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis announces H1 2021 results
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Pricing of Public Offering of ADSs
Carbeeza Inc. (Formerly HIT Technologies) Announces Platform Launch Date
NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Declares Regular Monthly Distribution
ThreeD Capital Inc. Disposes of Securities of AMPD Ventures Inc.
Dril-Quip, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
WonderFi Announces Closing of Reverse Takeover and Public Listing on the NEO Exchange
NIO Inc. Provides August 2021 Delivery Update and Prudently Adjusts Third Quarter Guidance
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record 6th Consecutive Quarter With Positive Net Income & ...
Denarius Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results
Bone Therapeutics announces topline results from Phase III knee osteoarthritis study with its ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...