Sysco Donates $50,000 to American Red Cross for Hurricane Ida Relief

HOUSTON, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY), the leading global foodservice distribution company, announced today that the company will donate $50,000 to the American Red Cross for relief efforts following Hurricane Ida. These funds, along with other donations of food and water, will be used to provide added support to the communities and individuals in need.

“Sysco has a long history of providing service and aid in times of disasters, helping communities prepare and recover by delivering and donating food, water and other supplies,” said Kevin Hourican, Sysco’s president and chief executive officer. “Sysco is proud to support the American Red Cross. Our long-standing partnership is grounded in a shared commitment to provide support to communities and individuals in times of need.”

About Sysco
Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 58,000 associates, the company operates 343 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 650,000 customer locations. For fiscal 2021 that ended July 3, 2021, the company generated sales of more than $51 billion. Information about our CSR program, including Sysco’s 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report, can be found at www.sysco.com/csr2020report.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoFoods or Twitter at https://twitter.com/Sysco. For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s Internet home page at www.investors.sysco.com which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information. 

Media Contact:
Shannon Mutschler
281-584-4059
Shannon.Mutschler@Sysco.com





