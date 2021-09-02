Sysco Donates $50,000 to American Red Cross for Hurricane Ida Relief

“Sysco has a long history of providing service and aid in times of disasters, helping communities prepare and recover by delivering and donating food, water and other supplies,” said Kevin Hourican, Sysco’s president and chief executive officer. “Sysco is proud to support the American Red Cross. Our long-standing partnership is grounded in a shared commitment to provide support to communities and individuals in times of need.”

HOUSTON, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY), the leading global foodservice distribution company, announced today that the company will donate $50,000 to the American Red Cross for relief efforts following Hurricane Ida. These funds, along with other donations of food and water, will be used to provide added support to the communities and individuals in need.

