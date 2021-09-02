LiveToBeHappy, Inc. Provides Business Update

Launched formal process to secure debt financing to fund acquisition targets, led by Charlotte, N.C. based Dragonfly Capital Partners, LLC

Received a non-binding $150 Million Debt Facility Proposal from a regional bank in Texas

Entered final stages of the due diligence process on the pending acquisitions that are currently under Letter of Intent (LOI)

Secured $3.3 million in new bookings* for its wholly owned subsidiary, Sinacori Builders

Appointed Michael Murphy as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO)



Kevin Vincent Cox, Chief Executive Officer of LiveToBeHappy, Inc., commented, “We are excited to announce that we are entering the last stages of our business transformation strategy. Through the addition of multiple target companies to our real estate development portfolio, we expect to significantly expand LiveToBeHappy’s reach across the Southern U.S. and vertically integrate the platform, allowing us to engage in end-to-end commercial and residential real estate development. With the team and resources provided by Dragonfly, the financing plans are progressing on schedule, LOIs have been executed, and our due diligence process is entering its final stages. In addition, we have recently received an additional $3.3 million in new bookings from our wholly owned subsidiary, Sinacori Builders, adding to our strong real estate backlog. Finally, we are thrilled to be adding Michael Murphy to our executive team as CTO. Mike adds a strategic mind that will enable the successful integration of all the companies and products that become part of the LiveToBeHappy family in the future. We look forward to sharing this journey with all of our shareholders and expect to complete this process within the next few months.”