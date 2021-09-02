checkAd

Elastic Completes the Acquisition of Build.Security

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.09.2021   

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of build.security, a policy definition and enforcement platform that leverages the open source standard Open Policy Agent, to enable organizations to enforce security actions for cloud-native environments.

“We are excited to welcome the build.security team to Elastic as we join forces to help organizations eliminate blind spots, stop threats, and extend Limitless XDR to the enforcement of security actions for cloud-native environments,” said Shay Banon, founder and CEO, Elastic. “Build.security will enhance our customer’s ability to ensure that their cloud environments are secure in keeping with the policies they have in place, continuously validate their security posture against well-established standards such as the CIS benchmarks, and resolve the complexity associated with building authorization into applications at deployment time.”

Build.security co-founder and CEO, Amit Kanfer, is among the key staff joining Elastic. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Build Security was seeded by YL Ventures, a leading cybersecurity-focused venture capital firm headquartered in Silicon Valley. For more information about Elastic and build.security, read the blog.

About Elastic:

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol ESTC. Learn more at elastic.co.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which include but are not limited to statements about future features and functionality. The release and timing of any features or functionality described in this document remain at Elastic’s sole discretion. Any features or functionality not currently available may not be delivered on time or at all.

Wertpapier


