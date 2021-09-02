checkAd

INDUS Announces 2021 Third Quarter Dividend

NEW YORK, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDT) (“INDUS”), a U.S. based industrial/logistics REIT, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the quarter ending September 30, 2021 (the “2021 third quarter”) of $0.15 per share of common stock. The 2021 third quarter dividend will be payable on September 30, 2021, to holders of record as of the close of business on September 16, 2021.

About INDUS

INDUS is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/logistics properties. INDUS owns 43 buildings totaling approximately 5.3 million square feet (including 33 industrial/logistics buildings aggregating approximately 4.9 million square feet) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include INDUS’s beliefs and expectations regarding future events or conditions including, without limitation, statements regarding expected dividend payments. Although INDUS believes that its plans, intentions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. The projected information disclosed herein is based on assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by INDUS as of the date hereof, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of INDUS and which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Other important factors that could affect the outcome of the events set forth in these statements are described in INDUS’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the “Business,” “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Statements” sections in INDUS’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020, as updated by INDUS’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. INDUS disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this Press Release except as required by law.

CONTACT:
Anthony Galici
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
(860) 286-1307
agalici@indusrt.com

Ashley Pizzo
Vice President, Capital Markets & Investor Relations
(212) 218-7914
apizzo@indusrt.com





