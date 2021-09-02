checkAd

Photon Energy NV Photon Energy Considers New Bond Issuance

Inside Information Pursuant to Article 17 MAR (public disclosure)

NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. FURTHER RESTRICTIONS APPLY.


Photon Energy Considers New Bond Issuance

- The Company intends to offer a new corporate bond to holders of the existing 7.75% 2017/2022 bond by way of an exhange offer.

- The bonds not subscribed by existing bondholders would be offered by way of a public offering and a private placement to qualified investors.

- Bankhaus Scheich Wertpapierspezialist AG, Frankfurt am Main, has been mandated as Sole Global Coordinator to organize the pre-sounding roadshow and manage the potentially ensuing bond transaction.


Amsterdam - 2 September 2021 - Photon Energy N.V. (WSE&PSE: PEN, FSX: A1T9KW, ISIN (the 'Company') today announced its intention to issue a new corporate bond, initially to be offered by way of an exhange offer to holders of the exisiting 7.75% 2017/2022 bond (DE000A19MFH4) which will mature on 27 October 2022. The new bonds not subscribed by existing bondholders would then be offered by way of a public offering and a private placement to qualified investors in the Federal Republic of Germany, the Republic of Austria, the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and potentially further Central European countries.

Whether and to what extent the bonds will be issued will depend on the outcome of a pre-sounding with selected institutional investors and the then-prevailing market conditions.

Bankhaus Scheich Wertpapierspezialist AG, Frankfurt am Main, has been mandated as Sole Global Coordinator to organise the pre-sounding activities and manage the potentially ensuing bond transaction.

 

About Photon Energy Group - photonenergy.com

Photon Energy Group delivers solar energy and clean water solutions around the world. Its solar power services are provided by Photon Energy; since its foundation in 2008, Photon Energy has built and commissioned solar power plants with a combined capacity of over 110 MWp and has power plants with a combined capacity of 89.3 MWp in its proprietary portfolio. It is currently developing projects with a combined capacity of 546 MWp in Australia, Hungary, Poland and Romania and provides operations and maintenance services for over 300 MWp worldwide. The group's second major business line, Photon Water, provides clean water solutions including treatment and remediation services, as well as the development and management of wells and other water resources. Photon Energy N.V., the holding company for Photon Energy Group, is listed on the Warsaw, Prague and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges. The company is headquartered in Amsterdam, with offices in Australia and across Europe.

