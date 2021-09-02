Atkore Inc. to Participate at the 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Virtual Conference

Atkore Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ATKR), a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions, today announced that Bill Waltz, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a question and answer session at the 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Virtual Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 12:40 pm Eastern Time.

A webcast link of the live event will be available on the Investor Relations site of atkore.com (https://investors.atkore.com/events-and-presentations). A replay of the webcast will be available on the same website until Thursday, September 23, 2021.