W&T Offshore to Participate in Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

HOUSTON, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) (“W&T” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company will participate in the virtual Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021.



Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tracy W. Krohn is scheduled to make a presentation on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 3:35 pm Eastern Time. Senior management will also host virtual one-on-one meetings with investors that day. The presentation will be webcast live and archived on W&T’s website, www.wtoffshore.com, in the “Investors” section. An investor slide deck prepared in conjunction with the event will be posted in the “Investors” section of W&T’s website under “Presentations” on Thursday morning, September 9, 2021.