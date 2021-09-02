Box Urges Stockholders to Support Its Superior Director Nominees at September 9th Annual Meeting

The Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) Board of Directors today issued the following statement reiterating to stockholders its recommendation to vote the BLUE proxy card “FOR ALL” three of Box’s highly qualified directors standing for election – Dana Evan, NACD’s 2019 Director of the Year, Peter Leav, CEO of McAfee, and Aaron Levie, a founder of Box and pioneer of the content cloud industry.

Over the past several months, the Box team has been delivering a clear message: The Box of today is not the Box of 2019. Your significantly refreshed Board and management team have made powerful changes to enhance the company’s corporate governance, accelerate its growth strategy and improve its operational and financial results.