Shoe Carnival Announces Participation in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Retailing Conference

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCVL) (the “Company”), a leading retailer of footwear and accessories for the family, today announced that Mark Worden, President and Incoming Chief Executive Officer, and Kerry Jackson, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer and Treasurer, will participate virtually in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Retailing Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 3:20 PM ET.

A live webcast and replay session will be available on the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations website: https://investors.shoecarnival.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.