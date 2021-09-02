Adicet Bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Details of the events are as follows:

MENLO PARK, Calif. and BOSTON, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases, today announced that company management will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences in September.

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, September 13-15, 2021

Registered attendees can access the recorded presentation on-demand starting September 13, 2021 at 7:00 AM ET for the duration of the conference.

2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference, September 27-30, 2021

Chen Schor, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 10:00 AM ET.

Live audio webcasts of the of the presentation and fireside chat can be accessed on the Investors section of Adicet Bio’s website at https://investor.adicetbio.com. Archived replays will be available for 30 days following the presentations.

About Adicet Bio, Inc.

Adicet Bio, Inc. is a biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet is advancing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf” gamma delta T cells, engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and improve persistence for durable activity in patients. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.adicetbio.com.

Adicet Bio., Inc.

Investor and Media Contacts

Anne Bowdidge

abowdidge@adicetbio.com

Janhavi Mohite

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

212-362-1200

janhavi.mohite@sternir.com