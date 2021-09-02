checkAd

Li-Cycle Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.09.2021, 23:00  |  14   |   |   

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) (“Li-Cycle” or “the Company”), today announced that it will release its third quarter 2021 results before market open on Thursday, September 9, 2021, to be followed by a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day.

Interested investors and other parties can listen to a webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.li-cycle.com.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-407-0784 (domestic) or +1-201-689-8560 (international). A telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the call by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or +1-412-317-6671 (international). The conference ID for the live call and pin number for the replay is 13722615. The slide presentation accompanying the conference call and a transcript of the call will also be available on the Company’s website at https://investors.li-cycle.com.

About Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.

Li-Cycle (NYSE: LICY) is on a mission to leverage its innovative Spoke & Hub Technologies to provide a customer-centric, end-of-life solution for lithium-ion batteries, while creating a secondary supply of critical battery materials. Lithium-ion rechargeable batteries are increasingly powering our world in automotive, energy storage, consumer electronics, and other industrial and household applications. The world needs improved technology and supply chain innovations to better manage battery manufacturing waste and end-of-life batteries and to meet the rapidly growing demand for critical and scarce battery-grade raw materials through a closed-loop solution. For more information, visit https://li-cycle.com/.

Li-Cycle Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Li-Cycle Holdings l A3CWUT - Recycling von Batterien/Akkus
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Li-Cycle Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) (“Li-Cycle” or “the Company”), today announced that it will release its third quarter 2021 results before market open on Thursday, September 9, 2021, to be followed by a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Group of CytoDyn Stockholders Warns Stockholders of Board’s Continued Value Destruction and ...
Virgin Galactic Announces First Commercial Research Mission
Sokoman and Benton Confirm High-Grade Gold and Receipt of Drill Permits for Grey River, Southern ...
TortoiseEcofin Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of ...
Pfizer Announces Start of Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Adults for Its Investigational Vaccine Against ...
U.S. FDA Grants BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) Approval in Waldenström’s Macroglobulinemia
HyreCar Inc. Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed ...
GTT Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Key Stakeholders to Improve Capital Structure ...
Soaring Eagle Announces Transfer of Listing to NYSE in Connection with its Proposed Business ...
Precision BioSciences and Tiziana Life Sciences Announce Exclusive License Agreement to Evaluate ...
Titel
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ...
Regions Financial Corp. Scheduled to Participate in Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
Cazoo to Begin Trading on NYSE Today Under the Symbol “CZOO”
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
BrainChip Named Among EE Times’ Silicon 100
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
24.08.21Li-Cycle Welcomes Lithium Industry Veterans to Board of Advisors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten