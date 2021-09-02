checkAd

Synovus Announces Quarterly Dividends

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.09.2021, 23:00  |  25   |   |   

The Board of Directors of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) has declared the following quarterly dividends:

  • $0.33 per share on the company’s common stock, payable on October 1, 2021, to shareholders of record as of September 16, 2021.
  • $0.39375 per share on the company’s Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D, payable on September 21, 2021, to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2021.
  • $0.3671875 per share on the company’s Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E, payable on October 1, 2021, to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2021.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $55 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and retail banking and a full suite of specialized products and services, including private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, and international banking through 285 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus is a Great Place to Work-Certified Company and is on the web at synovus.com, and on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.



