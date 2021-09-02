checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Delivery Hero SE successfully places 1.000% EUR 750 million convertible bonds due 2026 and 2.125% EUR 500 million due 2029

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Financing/Bond
Delivery Hero SE successfully places 1.000% EUR 750 million convertible bonds due 2026 and 2.125% EUR 500 million due 2029

02-Sep-2021 / 23:05 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AD-HOC RELEASE

Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17(1) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation - MAR)

Delivery Hero SE successfully places 1.000% EUR 750 million convertible bonds due 2026 and 2.125% EUR 500 million convertible bonds due 2029.

Berlin, September 2, 2021 - Delivery Hero SE ("Delivery Hero" or the "Company", ISIN: DE000A2E4K43, Frankfurt Stock Exchange: DHER) placed two tranches ("Tranche A" and "Tranche B") of senior, unsecured convertible bonds maturing in April 2026 (Tranche A) and March 2029 (Tranche B) in a principal amount of EUR 750 million (Tranche A) and EUR 500 million (Tranche B), divided into 12,500 bonds in a nominal amount of EUR 100,000 each (the "Convertible Bonds"). The Convertible Bonds are initially convertible into approximately 6,826,125 new or existing ordinary no-par value registered shares of Delivery Hero.

The Convertible Bonds will be issued at 100% of their nominal value and with a semi-annually payable coupon of 1.000% p.a. (Tranche A) and 2.125% p.a. (Tranche B). The initial conversion price amounts to EUR 183.12 (Tranche A) and EUR 183.12 (Tranche B), representing a conversion premium of 40.0% (Tranche A) and 40.0% (Tranche B) above the reference price of EUR 130.80 (placement price per share under the simultaneous placement of existing shares of the Company as described below). The Convertible Bonds have been placed solely to institutional investors in certain jurisdictions via a private placement. Shareholders' subscription rights were excluded.

