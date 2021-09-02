CytoDyn Highlights Court Ordering Rosenbaum/Patterson Group to Comply With the Federal Securities Laws

In the Stipulated Order entered by the Court relating to the Activist Group’s email solicitations that had not been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in violation of SEC Rules, the Court ordered that:

The Board of Directors (the “Board”) of CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY) (“CytoDyn” or the “Company”), a late-stage biotechnology company developing leronlimab, a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, today issued a statement to shareholders commenting on the Court Order entered yesterday by a United States District Court Judge in the lawsuit brought by CytoDyn against the activist group led by Paul Rosenbaum and Bruce Patterson (the “Rosenbaum/Patterson Group,” the “Activist Group”).

“1. The Email Solicitations constitute solicitations for purposes of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 and SEC Rules promulgated thereunder.

2. Defendants shall comply with the federal securities laws and the SEC Rules, including Rule 14a-6(b), in connection with the subject matter of this proceeding.”

The full text of the Order will be filed on Current Report on Form 8-K in due course.

The Board stated:

“Once again, the Rosenbaum/Patterson Group has demonstrated its willingness to eschew transparency, mislead shareholders and violate the law. In this instance, they were caught red-handed and had no choice but to agree to a Court Order obligating them to comply with federal law and the SEC rules. Shareholders should be highly concerned by this pattern of transgressions on the part of the Activist Group – which we believe underscores the Activist Group’s and its nominee’s lack of fitness to be entrusted with control of CytoDyn and our potentially lifesaving therapeutic drug candidate, leronlimab.

This transgression follows the Activist Group’s continued solicitation of proxies while failing to disclose in clear and prominent language in its materials that shareholders using the Activist Group’s proxy card risk being disenfranchised and not having their votes counted at all. As we have previously announced, CytoDyn informed the Group on July 30, 2021 that its notice of the nomination of five director candidates for the 2021 Annual Meeting was invalid because it failed to comply with the Company’s by-laws. Last week, the Activist Group sued the Company in a different court, the Delaware Court of Chancery, seeking declaratory judgment that their nomination notice was valid. The judge in this case has scheduled a hearing for October 6, 2021. Unless the judge disagrees with us, the Activist Group’s director nominations will be disregarded, and no proxies or votes in favor of its nominees will be recognized or tabulated at the 2021 Annual Meeting.