Community Bank System, Inc. Appoints Maureen Gillan-Myer as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer

Ms. Gillan-Myer joined HSBC USA in 2003 and has served in various leadership roles with increasing responsibility over her career with HSBC, including her current position of CHRO in which she leads a team of over 150 HR professionals and supports over 10,000 associates. Prior to HSBC USA, she held HR positions at two other financial services companies, Household Finance Corporation and Beneficial Corporation. She brings extensive experience in the financial services industry and a deep knowledge of leading HR strategies and implementing programs that produce an efficient and dynamic workforce.

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE: CBU) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Maureen Gillan-Myer will join the Company as its Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer (“CHRO”). Ms. Gillan-Myer has over 29 years of leadership and oversight experience with respect to all aspects of human capital management and is currently serving as HSBC USA’s CHRO. Her appointment is effective October 1, 2021 and she will serve on the Company’s executive management team.

Mark E. Tryniski, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are thrilled to have Maureen join our executive management team. The Company is fortunate to add an experienced CHRO who brings invaluable experience from a major financial institution. With Maureen’s significant experience and leadership, she is uniquely qualified to help us continue to develop an innovative, diverse and inclusive workforce and culture.”

