Splunk Receives Provisional Department of Defense Impact Level 5 Authorization

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), provider of the Data-to-Everything Platform, is proud to announce the U.S. Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) has granted the Splunk Cloud Platform U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Impact Level 5 (IL5) Provisional Authorization (PA). U.S. Government agencies are now able to leverage the power of Splunk Cloud Platform to solve their challenging mission-critical problems, even when working with high sensitivity Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI).

“The US Government has Splunk’s unwavering commitment to make the strategic investments necessary to meet their often complex mission-critical needs,” said Teresa Carlson, President and Chief Growth Officer at Splunk. “The DoD Impact Level 5 authorization for Splunk Cloud Platform further demonstrates that commitment by providing a secure, cloud compliant platform to enable data-driven decision making and promoting faster innovation.”

In today’s digital landscape, cyberattacks continue to rise, focusing on extracting valuable data. With immense amounts of data located across countless enterprise sources, the U.S. Government holds the most sought-after data globally, making it a constant target. The DoD IL5 authorization assures that Splunk Cloud Platform meets DoD security and compliance requirements, allowing agencies to protect their data and take decisive action to help achieve mission success.

Splunk Cloud Platform helps public sector organizations gain objective insights from data to make confident decisions and take action at the speed a mission demands. Thousands of public sector agencies worldwide are leveraging Splunk. For more information on Splunk Public Sector, visit the Splunk website.

About Splunk Inc.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) turns data into doing with the Data-to-Everything Platform. Splunk technology is designed to investigate, monitor, analyze and act on data at any scale.

Splunk, Splunk>, Data-to-Everything, D2E and Turn Data Into Doing are trademarks and registered trademarks of Splunk Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. 2021 Splunk Inc. All rights reserved.

