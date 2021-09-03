Dentsply Sirona to Present at the Baird 2021 Global Healthcare Conference on September 15th

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona”) (Nasdaq: XRAY), The Dental Solutions Company, today announced it will participate in the Baird 2021 Global Healthcare Conference.



Jorge Gomez, Chief Financial Officer, will represent the company. He is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on September 15th, 2:35PM Eastern Time. Investors and other interested parties will be able to access a live webcast by visiting the Investor section of the Dentsply Sirona website: https://investor.dentsplysirona.com. A replay will also be available for a period of time on the Investor section of the Dentsply Sirona website at https://investor.dentsplysirona.com.