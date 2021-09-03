checkAd

Dentsply Sirona to Present at the Baird 2021 Global Healthcare Conference on September 15th

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona”) (Nasdaq: XRAY), The Dental Solutions Company, today announced it will participate in the Baird 2021 Global Healthcare Conference.

Jorge Gomez, Chief Financial Officer, will represent the company. He is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on September 15th, 2:35PM Eastern Time. Investors and other interested parties will be able to access a live webcast by visiting the Investor section of the Dentsply Sirona website: https://investor.dentsplysirona.com. A replay will also be available for a period of time on the Investor section of the Dentsply Sirona website at https://investor.dentsplysirona.com.

About Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona is the world’s largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with a 134-year history of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world class brands. As The Dental Solutions Company, Dentsply Sirona’s products provide innovative, high-quality and effective solutions to advance patient care and deliver better, safer and faster dentistry. The Company’s shares of common stock are listed in the United States on Nasdaq under the symbol XRAY. Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.

Contact Information

Investors:
Andrea Daley
Vice President, Investor Relations
+1-704-805-1293
InvestorRelations@dentsplysirona.com





