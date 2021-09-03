Generation Income Properties Announces Pricing of $15 Million Public Offering and Uplisting to Nasdaq

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Generation Income Properties, Inc. (OTCQB:GIPR) ("GIP" or the "Company") today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 1,500,000 units at a price to the public of $10 per unit. GIP is …

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Generation Income Properties, Inc. (OTCQB:GIPR) ("GIP" or the "Company") today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 1,500,000 units at a price to the public of $10 per unit. GIP is a Maryland real estate investment corporation focused on retail, office and industrial net lease properties located primarily in major and coastal U.S. cities. Each unit issued in the offering consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $10. The units are expected to be listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") and trade under the ticker symbol "GIPRU" beginning September 3, 2021. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of common stock and warrants are expected to be traded on the Nasdaq under the symbols "GIPR" and "GIPRW," respectively. GIP expects to receive gross proceeds of $15 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses.

GIP has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 225,000 units at the public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on or about September 8, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Maxim Group LLC is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering and Joseph Gunnar & Co. LLC is acting as a co-manager for the offering.

The shares of common stock and warrants will begin separate trading 31 days from today, unless Maxim informs the Company of its decision to allow earlier separate trading and the Company publicly announces when the separate trading will begin.

The offering is being conducted pursuant to the Company's registration statement on Form S-11 (File No. 333-235707), as amended, previously filed with, and subsequently declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on September 2, 2021. A final prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from Maxim Group LLC, 300 Park Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10022, at (212) 895-3745.