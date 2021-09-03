Sabre Gold Completes Acquisition of Golden Predator

With the Arrangement now complete, Sabre Gold intends to cause the Golden Shares to be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange (expected on or about close of markets on September 3, 2021), and Golden Predator intends to submit an application to the applicable securities regulators to cease to be a reporting issuer and to terminate its public reporting obligations.

TORONTO, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (formerly Arizona Gold Corp.) (“ Sabre Gold ” or the “ Company ”) ( TSX: AZG, OTCQB: AGAUF ) and Golden Predator Mining Corp. (“ Golden Predator ”) ( TSX.V: GPY, OTCQX: NTGSF ) are pleased to announce the successful completion of the previously-announced business combination, pursuant to which Sabre Gold has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Golden Predator (the “ Golden Shares ”) by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the “ Arrangement ”).

Further details regarding the Arrangement are set out in the joint management information circular of Sabre Gold and Golden Predator dated July 23, 2021 which is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the respective issuer profiles of Sabre Gold and Golden Predator.

Early Warning Reporting

By virtue of its acquisition of all the issued and outstanding Golden Shares under the Arrangement, Sabre Gold is required to file an early warning report pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. A copy of the Early Warning Report will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Golden Predators’ issuer profile.

About Sabre Gold Mines Corp.

The combined company represents a business combination of Sabre Gold and Golden Predator a diversified, multi asset near-term gold producer in North America which will hold 100 per cent ownership of both the fully permitted Copperstone mine located in Arizona, United States and the Brewery Creek mine located in Yukon, Canada both of which are former gold producers. Management of the combined company intends to restart production at Copperstone followed by Brewery Creek in the near term.

The resource base of the combined company will consist of approximately 1.1 million ounces gold in the measured and indicated categories, plus an additional 1.5 million oz gold in the inferred category. Additionally, both Copperstone and Brewery Creek have considerable exploration upside with a combined land package of over 230 square kilometers that will be further drill tested with high priority targets currently identified.