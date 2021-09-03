checkAd

CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on September 8 to Discuss Results from mTNBC Trials, HIV BLA Status, and Updates on COVID-19 and NASH Trials

VANCOUVER, Washington, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY), (“CytoDyn” or the “Company"), a late-stage biotechnology company developing leronlimab, a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, announced today Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Kelly, M.D., Chairman, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Business Development, and Christopher Recknor, M.D., Chief Operating Officer and Head of Clinical Development, will host an investment community webcast on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

Management will provide an overview of the results from the recently reported data from the mTNBC trials, along with updates on COVID-19 and NASH trials, and the status of the resubmission of the BLA for HIV.

Management will provide approximately 60 minutes to address questions submitted online by analysts and investors.

Date: Wednesday, September 8, 2021
Time: 1:00 pm PT / 4:00 pm ET
Dial-In: None
Questions:  
  • Prior to the webcast, questions can be submitted online to ir@cytodyn.com.
  • During the webcast, questions can be submitted through the webcast link below.

This is a “listen only” webcast, which can be accessed via CytoDyn’s corporate website at www.cytodyn.com under the Investors section/IR Calendar and will be archived for 30 days. Participants are encouraged to go to the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the webcast to register, download and install any necessary software. Please note the below website will not be operational until approximately 60 minutes prior to the start of the webcast, which can be accessed via the following link:

https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/cydy/mediaframe/ ...

The replay will be available approximately 60 minutes after the conclusion of the webcast and can be accessed via the above link until October 8, 2021.

CONTACTS

Investors:
Cristina De Leon
Office: 360.980.8524
ir@cytodyn.com





