Supernus Announces Qelbree sNDA for Adult Indication Accepted for Review by FDA

In December 2020, Supernus announced positive topline results from a Phase III study of Qelbree in adults for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The results showed that at a daily dose of up to 600mg, the trial met the primary endpoint with robust statistical significance (p=0.0040) compared to placebo in improving the symptoms of ADHD from baseline to end of study as measured by ADHD Investigator Symptom Rating Scale. In addition to meeting the primary efficacy endpoint, the Phase III study met the key secondary efficacy endpoint with statistical significance (p=0.0023) in the change from baseline of the Clinical Global Impression – Severity of Illness Scale at week 6. The active dose was well tolerated.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUPN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has acknowledged it has received the supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for Qelbree (viloxazine extended-release capsules) for the treatment of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in adult patients. The sNDA is now considered filed, with a user fee goal date (PDUFA date) of April 29, 2022.

Qelbree was approved in the U.S. in April 2021 for the treatment of ADHD in pediatric patients 6 to 17 years of age.

Jack Khattar, President and CEO of Supernus, said, “We look forward to making Qelbree available to adult patients, if approved by the FDA. Approximately 10 million adults in the U.S. have ADHD, and every adult who has ADHD had it as a child. Adults with ADHD often cope with difficulties at school, at work, and in their personal and family lives.”

Mr. Khattar continued, “We are currently focused on Qelbree’s launch in the pediatric market and on providing physicians, parents and patients with a new ADHD treatment that is not a controlled substance with proven efficacy and a tolerable safety profile.”

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Qelbree (viloxazine extended-release capsules) may increase suicidal thoughts and actions in some children with ADHD, especially within the first few months of treatment or when the dose is changed. Pay close attention to any new or sudden changes in mood, behavior, thoughts, and feelings. Call your child’s doctor right away if there are any new or sudden changes, or if there is development of suicidal thoughts or actions. Qelbree should not be taken by patients that also take certain anti-depression medicines, especially those called a monoamine oxidase inhibitor or MAOI, or certain asthma medicines.