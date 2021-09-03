checkAd

Supernus Announces Qelbree sNDA for Adult Indication Accepted for Review by FDA

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.09.2021, 00:45  |  49   |   |   

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUPN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has acknowledged it has received the supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for Qelbree (viloxazine extended-release capsules) for the treatment of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in adult patients. The sNDA is now considered filed, with a user fee goal date (PDUFA date) of April 29, 2022.

In December 2020, Supernus announced positive topline results from a Phase III study of Qelbree in adults for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The results showed that at a daily dose of up to 600mg, the trial met the primary endpoint with robust statistical significance (p=0.0040) compared to placebo in improving the symptoms of ADHD from baseline to end of study as measured by ADHD Investigator Symptom Rating Scale. In addition to meeting the primary efficacy endpoint, the Phase III study met the key secondary efficacy endpoint with statistical significance (p=0.0023) in the change from baseline of the Clinical Global Impression – Severity of Illness Scale at week 6. The active dose was well tolerated.

Qelbree was approved in the U.S. in April 2021 for the treatment of ADHD in pediatric patients 6 to 17 years of age.

Jack Khattar, President and CEO of Supernus, said, “We look forward to making Qelbree available to adult patients, if approved by the FDA. Approximately 10 million adults in the U.S. have ADHD, and every adult who has ADHD had it as a child. Adults with ADHD often cope with difficulties at school, at work, and in their personal and family lives.”

Mr. Khattar continued, “We are currently focused on Qelbree’s launch in the pediatric market and on providing physicians, parents and patients with a new ADHD treatment that is not a controlled substance with proven efficacy and a tolerable safety profile.”

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Qelbree (viloxazine extended-release capsules) may increase suicidal thoughts and actions in some children with ADHD, especially within the first few months of treatment or when the dose is changed. Pay close attention to any new or sudden changes in mood, behavior, thoughts, and feelings. Call your child’s doctor right away if there are any new or sudden changes, or if there is development of suicidal thoughts or actions. Qelbree should not be taken by patients that also take certain anti-depression medicines, especially those called a monoamine oxidase inhibitor or MAOI, or certain asthma medicines.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Supernus Announces Qelbree sNDA for Adult Indication Accepted for Review by FDA ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUPN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis announces H1 2021 results
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Pricing of Public Offering of ADSs
ThreeD Capital Inc. Disposes of Securities of AMPD Ventures Inc.
Share Buyback Transaction Details August 26 – September 1, 2021
SCOR announces changes to its Group Executive Committee
Real People Investment Holdings Limited - Partial redemption of Nordic senior bonds and updated ...
Tower Semiconductor and Quintessent Announce Partnership to Create Foundry Silicon Photonics ...
Bath & Body Works, Inc. Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offers
Richard Geruson, NexOptic Chairman Reports, NexOptic Develops Neural Embed Technology: Part of an Expanded ALIIS Program
Beter Bed Holding introduces Leazzzy: the sleep subscription powered by Beter Bed
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
WonderFi Announces Closing of Reverse Takeover and Public Listing on the NEO Exchange
NIO Inc. Provides August 2021 Delivery Update and Prudently Adjusts Third Quarter Guidance
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record 6th Consecutive Quarter With Positive Net Income & ...
Bone Therapeutics announces topline results from Phase III knee osteoarthritis study with its ...
Time to Get Cozy: DAVIDsTEA Launches New Spin on Pumpkin Spice
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...