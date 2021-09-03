Wells Fargo Donates $350,000 to Hurricane Ida Relief Efforts

A $100,000 donation is being made to the American Red Cross,* which is helping to provide shelter, food, water, relief supplies and other assistance in the aftermath of the storm. The remaining $250,000 will be donated to local organizations to help communities with short and longer-term needs such as clean up, repairs and rebuilding.

As people grapple with the impact of Hurricane Ida and its destruction, Wells Fargo is donating $350,000 from the Wells Fargo Foundation to support relief efforts across the Southeast and Northeast in communities that fell into Hurricane Ida’s path.

“We will be here for local communities as we band together to stay resilient in the wake of Hurricane Ida,” said Nate Hurst, president of the Wells Fargo Foundation. “Right now, there is a need to step up for hard-hit communities, and we hope this funding helps care for those individuals and families going through difficult times caused by the storm.”

“Thanks to Wells Fargo’s generous support, the Red Cross, alongside its partners, is able to shelter and support thousands of families impacted by Hurricane Ida,” said Don Herring, chief development officer at the American Red Cross. “We are proud to count on partners like Wells Fargo as we work together to provide much-needed comfort and care to help people in need.”

Customer support

Wells Fargo is committed to providing support to customers, clients and employees affected by the hurricane, including suppressing, waiving, or reversing certain fees, such as late fees. Payment assistance and disaster relief options require that customers contact us. Customers who want to discuss their financial needs should call 800-219-9739. For up-to-date information on branch status, customers can visit our branch locator website.

Wells Fargo customers can donate to the American Red Cross at Wells Fargo ATMs in the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. Customers will not be charged any fees for using the service, and 100% of the donation is sent to the nonprofit. Customers may also make donations through the American Red Cross website at www.redcross.org.

Additionally, customers may make donations to the American Red Cross via Wells Fargo Online and with Zelle** in the Wells Fargo Mobile app. Donations will go towards Red Cross Disaster Relief to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small.

Employee care

Wells Fargo also is supporting employees through its We Care Fund, a special program that provides financial grants to employees to cover unforeseen expenses caused by a disaster situation or a financial hardship that is beyond their control.

