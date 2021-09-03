DXC Technology Prices Senior Notes Offering

DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) (“DXC”) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, DXC Capital Funding DAC (the “Issuer”), priced an offering of (i) €750.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 0.450% Senior Notes due 2027 (the “2027 Notes”), priced at 99.846% of the aggregate principal amount of such notes and (ii) €600.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 0.950% Senior Notes due 2031 (together with the 2027 Notes, the “Notes”), priced at 99.715% of the aggregate principal amount of such notes. The Notes were offered to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and outside the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The offering of the Notes is expected to close on September 9, 2021, subject to customary conditions.

The Notes will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by DXC and DXC Luxembourg International S.à r.l., a Luxembourg private limited liability company (société à responsabilité limitée) and the direct parent of the Issuer (“Holdings”). DXC currently intends to apply the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes principally to the repayment in full of the €400 million aggregate principal amount of outstanding borrowings under its Euro-denominated term loan facility, the repayment of its U.S. dollar-denominated 4.25% Senior Notes due 2025, the repayment of its Sterling-denominated 2.750% Senior Notes due 2025 and the repayment of other outstanding senior notes. The Issuer intends to lend the funds to Holdings to facilitate the corresponding alignment of DXC’s global structure.

Mike Salvino, President and Chief Executive Officer, DXC commented: “Building a strong financial foundation is a key component of our transformation journey. This offering allows us to refinance our term loan and bonds, extending maturities, while reducing ongoing borrowing cost. These actions further improve our capital structure, strengthen our financial foundation, and demonstrate our ongoing commitment to an investment grade credit profile. We were pleased with the high level of investor interest in our debt offering, as we were able to increase our offering size to €1.35 billion at sub one-percent rates. We will continue to evaluate further opportunities to refinance additional high coupon debt. This offering is one more proof point that demonstrates the continued success of our transformation journey.”