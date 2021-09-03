checkAd

DXC Technology Prices Senior Notes Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.09.2021, 01:06  |  31   |   |   

DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) (“DXC”) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, DXC Capital Funding DAC (the “Issuer”), priced an offering of (i) €750.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 0.450% Senior Notes due 2027 (the “2027 Notes”), priced at 99.846% of the aggregate principal amount of such notes and (ii) €600.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 0.950% Senior Notes due 2031 (together with the 2027 Notes, the “Notes”), priced at 99.715% of the aggregate principal amount of such notes. The Notes were offered to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and outside the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The offering of the Notes is expected to close on September 9, 2021, subject to customary conditions.

The Notes will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by DXC and DXC Luxembourg International S.à r.l., a Luxembourg private limited liability company (société à responsabilité limitée) and the direct parent of the Issuer (“Holdings”). DXC currently intends to apply the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes principally to the repayment in full of the €400 million aggregate principal amount of outstanding borrowings under its Euro-denominated term loan facility, the repayment of its U.S. dollar-denominated 4.25% Senior Notes due 2025, the repayment of its Sterling-denominated 2.750% Senior Notes due 2025 and the repayment of other outstanding senior notes. The Issuer intends to lend the funds to Holdings to facilitate the corresponding alignment of DXC’s global structure.

Mike Salvino, President and Chief Executive Officer, DXC commented: “Building a strong financial foundation is a key component of our transformation journey. This offering allows us to refinance our term loan and bonds, extending maturities, while reducing ongoing borrowing cost. These actions further improve our capital structure, strengthen our financial foundation, and demonstrate our ongoing commitment to an investment grade credit profile. We were pleased with the high level of investor interest in our debt offering, as we were able to increase our offering size to €1.35 billion at sub one-percent rates. We will continue to evaluate further opportunities to refinance additional high coupon debt. This offering is one more proof point that demonstrates the continued success of our transformation journey.”

Seite 1 von 3


DXC Technology Company Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DXC Technology Prices Senior Notes Offering DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) (“DXC”) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, DXC Capital Funding DAC (the “Issuer”), priced an offering of (i) €750.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 0.450% Senior Notes due 2027 (the “2027 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Group of CytoDyn Stockholders Warns Stockholders of Board’s Continued Value Destruction and ...
Virgin Galactic Announces First Commercial Research Mission
Pfizer Announces Start of Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Adults for Its Investigational Vaccine Against ...
Sokoman and Benton Confirm High-Grade Gold and Receipt of Drill Permits for Grey River, Southern ...
GTT Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Key Stakeholders to Improve Capital Structure ...
Precision BioSciences and Tiziana Life Sciences Announce Exclusive License Agreement to Evaluate ...
Amazon Announces Investment in Nature-Based Carbon Removal Solutions in Brazil with The Nature ...
Grid Dynamics Announces Completion of Redemption of Public Warrants
KKR Leads Series B Funding Round in Vietnam’s KiotViet
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP
Titel
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ...
Regions Financial Corp. Scheduled to Participate in Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
Cazoo to Begin Trading on NYSE Today Under the Symbol “CZOO”
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Barclays Bank PLC Announces Further Extension of Concurrent Exchange Offer and Cash Tender Offer
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20.08.21Mosaic Insurance und DXC Technology starten innovative Technologieplattform für Spezialversicherungen
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21DXC Technology Names Chris Drumgoole Its Chief Operating Officer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21Mosaic Insurance and DXC Technology Launch Innovative Technology Platform for Specialty Insurance
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21DXC Technology Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten