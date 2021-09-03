checkAd

Yum! Brands, Inc. to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) today announced David Gibbs, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum on Monday, September 13, 2021 at approximately 11:00 a.m. ET.

The event will be webcast live and can be accessed through the Yum! Brands website at http://investors.yum.com/.

Yum! Brands, Inc., based in Louisville, Kentucky, has over 51,000 restaurants in more than 150 countries and territories primarily operating the company’s brands – KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell – global leaders of the chicken, pizza and Mexican-style food categories. The Company’s family of brands also includes The Habit Burger Grill, a fast-casual restaurant concept specializing in made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches and more. Yum! Brands was included on the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and in 2020, Yum! Brands was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and was ranked among the top 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media.

Wertpapier


