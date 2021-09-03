Yum! Brands, Inc. to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) today announced David Gibbs, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum on Monday, September 13, 2021 at approximately 11:00 a.m. ET.

The event will be webcast live and can be accessed through the Yum! Brands website at http://investors.yum.com/.